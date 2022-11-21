The Fall of Man by Flora Bolding

Flora Bolding's Insightful Book Is Filled with an Inspiring Faith Message

Flora's prayer is that the reader will be enlightened to start the journey. To help the reader get up from the fall and no longer be short of the glory of God.”
— Excerpt from The Fall of Man

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flora Bolding’s The Fall of Man is one of the masterpieces that will take part in the Guadalajara International Book Fair together with some of the most renowned and established authors and writers of the literary industry this November 26–December 4, 2022.

In a fast-paced society, everything can be hectic and suffocating. Having a lot on one’s plate can be stressful and tiresome. In times of distress, seek tranquility and guidance through the words of God.

Flora Bolding’s The Fall of Man is a worthwhile book to read if you wish to find personal and spiritual growth. Bolding aims to be an instrument for helping her readers understand the intricacies of life. Moreover, she wishes to help them rise from their fall and be of help as they begin to seek God. The vast majority of the scripture quotations in the book are taken from Dickson's New Analytical Study Bible (King James Version) and Master Study Bible: New American Standard.

"The Fall of Man was written to help the reader understand where we are and where we need to be to advance our walk with God. Flora's prayer is that the reader will be enlightened to start the journey. To help the reader get up from the fall and no longer be short of the glory of God."
— Flora Bolding, The Fall of Man

Find out more about Flora Bolding’s The Fall of Man through Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other book retailers available online.
The Fall of Man
Written by Flora Bolding
Kindle |
Paperback |

2022 Guadalajara Int. Book Fair | Featured Book: The Fall of Man by Flora Bolding

