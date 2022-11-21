The Future of Education Reimagined
7th GCE World Assembly
As the GCE movement, we are going to address key issues and challenges that education is encountering and come up with ways to contribute to resolving these issues.”JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 21 November 2022
— GCE Global Coordinator Grant Kasowanjete
The Future of Education Reimagined
7th Global Campaign for Education World Assembly
22 - 24 November 2022, Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre
44 Viewpoint Road, Boksburg, South Africa
Speakers
Time: 9:30 am.
The official opening, Refat Sabbah, GCE President.
High-Level Representatives
Ms. Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education, South Africa
Mr. Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, South Africa
Ms. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations
Mr. Magope Maphila, SADTU President
Ms. Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director, Education Cannot Wait
Ms. Diana Ayala, GCE Youth and Student Activist
Mr. Rob Jenkins, Education and Adolescent Development Director, UNICEF
Dr. Sobhi Tawil, Futures for Education Director, UNESCO
Ms. Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO
Mr. Charles North, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Global Partnership for Education
Keynote address
Mr. Leonardo Garnier, Special Advisor to the Secretary General on Tranforming Education Summit, United Nations
View full programme
Media contact/accreditation: Philani Ndebele, Communication Officer, philani@campaignforeducation.org, +27 64 045 8191.
The biggest education movement, the Global Campaign for Education (GCE), is convening its members, partners, and progressive education experts, activists, and journalists from around the world for its 7th World Assembly. South Africa plays a significant geopolitical role in shaping and redefining work promoting the right to free, inclusive, and quality education.
The 7th World Assembly takes place at a critical moment. The COVID-19 pandemic deepened the challenges around fulfilling the human right to education, leaving millions out of school and threatening the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) and the overall Sustainable Development Agenda. Similarly, millions of people have been and continue to be displaced due to war and conflict, climate change-related disasters worldwide, and resources dedicated to improving education continue to dwindle.
“As the GCE movement, we are going to address key issues and challenges that education is encountering and come up with ways to contribute to resolving these issues." GCE Global Coordinator Grant Kasowanjete stated.
Therefore, the 7th World Assembly offers civil society and government representatives, education experts, activists, and journalists an opportunity to discuss and debate pressing and emerging issues, agree on and clarify collective positions, learn from and exchange with each other, and set priorities and direction for the global education movement.
The 7th World Assembly will convene over 180 delegates from over 130 countries, comprising representatives from grassroots organisations, teachers’ unions, children’s and youth rights organisations, NGOs, parent associations, youth and student groups, and community groups.
The multi-day event will also focus on strengthening the education movement, adopting a new strategic plan for the GCE movement, and bringing in new leadership to provide refreshed leadership for the movement.
The Future of Education Reimagined #EducationReImagined
About GCE
The Global Campaign for Education represents the voice of civil society in education policy spaces and processes worldwide. Our members advocate and campaign together for a free, inclusive, and quality education without discrimination or bias, promote lifelong learning, and adequately value and invest in teachers.
Founded in 1999 during the World Education Forum in Dakar with the purpose of providing a unified platform that coordinates civil society voices on education, we are a global movement that comprises national education coalitions from around the world as well as international and regional organisations. All our constituencies advocate for quality public education for all. Our mission is to promote and defend free, public quality education as a basic human right and mobilise public pressure.
About the 7th GCE World Assembly
The World Assembly is the movement's governing body. Every four years, all GCE members gather to vote on the movement's future. The 7th World Assembly takes place from 22–24 November in Johannesburg, South Africa, and plays a major role in ensuring that GCE members truly own and lead the movement.
Philani Ndebele
Global Campaign for Education
+ 64 045 8191
philani@campaignforeducation.org