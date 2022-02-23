GCE launches a Global Campaign on Education in Emergencies: Protect Education in Emergencies Now! #ProtectEiENow
The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation of already fragile education systems in countries that suffer from conflict and protracted crises ...”JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #ProtectEiENow
— Refat Sabbah, GCE President.
Protect Education in Emergencies Now! Global Virtual Launch Event
Tuesday, 1st March 2022 at 08:00 EST / 14:00 CET/ 15:00 SAST
REGISTER: https://bit.ly/ProtectEiENow_Launch
Conflict, climate change, disasters, public health emergencies, and the forced displacement of people within and across borders are affecting a growing number of people all over the world and the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically deepened these increasingly complex, intertwined, and multi-faceted emergency situations.
Emergencies have a devastating impact on the right to education of millions of people, thereby impacting the progress of the entire Sustainable Development Agenda, specifically Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4). A generation of children and young people living in emergencies are deprived not only of their human right to quality education but also of the protection that education provides in these contexts. In emergencies, education may be the only safe space.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation of already fragile education systems in countries that suffer from conflict and protracted crises. The widespread violation of the human right to education in these contexts is a human tragedy. With Protect Education in Emergencies Now! we rally our global movement with the aim to secure the political will to protect the rights of learners in emergency contexts, but also to address the structural causes of crises, putting rights, dignity & solidarity at the center." says GCE President Refat Sabbah
The data below illustrates the magnitude of the education crisis:
● Even before COVID-19, 127 million primary and secondary school-age children and young people living in crisis-affected countries were out of school – this is almost half of the global out-of-school population.
● 48% of all school-age refugee children have no access to education.
● It is projected that, by 2050, 140 million people across South Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America will be newly displaced due to climate change.
● Girls are more likely than boys to be out of school in emergency contexts. Up to 20 million girls, particularly adolescent girls, are at risk of permanently dropping out of school by 2023.
● Despite this dire situation, education remains one of the most underfunded areas of humanitarian aid, receiving just 2,4 % of total global humanitarian funding.
THIS MUST CHANGE
“A lot has been said about education in emergencies. Reports have been produced and conferences have been held but we are not seeing enough change on the ground. Now is the time to act! With Protect Education in Emergencies Now! we call on governments and the International Community to take action now in order to truly leave no one behind." says Grant Kasowanjete, Global Coordinator of the GCE.
On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the Global Campaign for Education (GCE) will launch the Protect Education in Emergencies Now! campaign #ProtectEiENow, with the aim to put the right to education in emergencies at the center of the global
education agenda and urge all actors involved, particularly States, to take concrete and effective measures to ensure transformative, inclusive, and quality education and long learning for all in emergency situations.
Confirmed Speakers include:
● Stefania Giannini - Assistant Director-General for Education, UNESCO
● Yasmine Sherif – Director, Education Cannot Wait (ECW)
● Refaat Sabbah – President of the Global Campaign for Education (GCE)
● Dennis Sinyolo – Chief Regional Coordinator for Africa, Education International (EI)
● Aseel Saraih – Yemeni Journalist and member of Arab Campaign for Education for All (ACEA)
● Honourable Joyce Moriku Kaducu - Ugandan Minister of State for Education – Primary Education
● Assane Hamza, Deputy Secretary-General, Ministry of National Education of Niger
● Ram Gaire, National Coordinator, NCE Nepal
● Abideen Olasupo - Executive Director, Brain Builders Youth Development Initiative and GCE Youth leader
● Madeleine Zúñiga – Vice-President, GCE Board (moderator)
Notes to editors:
1. The Global Campaign for Education (GCE) is a leading civil society movement that promotes and defends education as a fundamental human right. GCE has over 127 members, 94 of these are national education coalitions, 18 International NGOs, and 15 regional networks and youth-led organisations. GCE advocates for education as a basic right. GCE defines education as the foundation for all forms of development and as a catalyst for growth. As a transnational organisation GCE believes that education is the key to ensuring sustainable and equitable economic growth, improved health and social development.
