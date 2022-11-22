2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair presents The Tub by Jeff Klinger

Discover Jeff Klinger's Delve Into this Bewildering Utopian Future at the 2022 Guadalajara International Book Fair

GUADALAJARA, JALISCO, MEXICO, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this chaotic world, most people hope for a utopian society—a place of ideal perfection. But what if the society you wished for restricts you from your passion, would you still want it? Jeff Klinger's The Tub will be presented alongside the industry's renowned, emerging, and newly-debuted authors and writers at the Guadalajara International Book Fair from November 26 to December 4, 2022.

“The government heavily fined bands who used certain words in concert under strict profanity laws. The consumers were also hit with fines for illegal downloading and pirating. The first amendment had been heavily attacked on all fronts. A new purity act had been in force to fine artists for drug and alcohol intoxication. Anything heard on the radio sounded like it came from a car commercial jingle.”

— Excerpt from The Tub by Jeff Klinger

In a utopian society where the authorities strictly control everything, the citizens struggle to live by the same means they used to. Every nook and cranny is closely kept under observation by the authorities; thus, everything is filtered.

Distaste is an underestimation of what David Miller felt towards the new purity act imposed against artists. David Miller, a musician who lives for old-time rock and roll, is immensely fed up with the government's suffocating acts against musicians. David badly wants to break the rules, and he’s willing to do everything to bring back the music he used to love—even if it costs his brother’s life.

Unravel how David’s story unfolds; will he bring back the music he had been wanting? To what extent is he willing to sacrifice to bring it back?

Grab a copy of Jeff Klinger’s The Tub on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles, and other book retailers available online.

The Tub

Written by Jeff Klinger

Kindle |

Paperback |

