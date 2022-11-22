AllegroGraph Named “Best Knowledge Graph” by KMWorld Readers’ Choice
Franz’s Knowledge Graph Solution Voted as "The Best" for a Second Straight Year
AllegroGraph uniquely provides companies with the foundational environment for delivering AI Knowledge Graph solutions that continually enrich and contextualize the understanding of corporate data.”LAFAYETTE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Entity-Event Knowledge Graph Solutions, today announced it has been named the “Best Knowledge Graph” in the 2022 KMWorld Readers’ Choice Award voting.
— Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc.
AllegroGraph provides organizations with essential Knowledge Graph solutions, including Graph Neural Networks, Graph Virtualization, GraphQL, Apache Spark graph analytics, and Kafka streaming graph pipelines. These capabilities exemplify AllegroGraph’s leadership in empowering data analytics professionals to derive business value out of Knowledge Graphs.
“As the stakes get higher for information-driven successes, businesses must make technology decisions from an increasingly diverse array of knowledge management offerings,” said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld. “The Readers’ Choice Awards put the spotlight on innovative and dependable solutions and services that can help companies solve pressing challenges and take advantage of new opportunities.”
“We are honored to receive this acknowledgement from the Graph Community for our efforts in driving innovation for Knowledge Graph Solutions,” said Dr. Jans Aasman, CEO, Franz Inc. “Organizations across a range of industries are realizing the critical role that Knowledge Graphs play in creating rich, yet flexible Enterprise Data Fabrics and AI-driven applications. AllegroGraph with FedShard uniquely provides companies with the foundational environment for delivering Graph based AI solutions with the ability to continually enrich and contextualize the understanding of data.”
Knowledge Graphs for your Data Lakehouse
The emerging Data Lakehouse approach is bringing the best of Data Warehouses and Data Lakes in one simple platform to co-locate data from across the enterprise for cost effective analytics and AI use cases. But, despite the promise of Data Lakehouses, they still leave much of the data unconnected and in native form which can require significant effort to unlock its full potential.
Industry analysts recognize the power of a Semantic Layer in delivering integrated, trusted, and real-time views of enterprise data. Knowledge Graphs excel at delivering a Semantic Layer which unifies business data with knowledge bases, industry terms, and domain knowledge.
By overlaying a Knowledge Graph onto a Lakehouse architecture, the combination facilitates more flexible data operations, lowers data integration costs, and delivers powerful insights only possible when data is connected. Adding a Knowledge Graph to your Lakehouse will enable your organization to explore and exploit unknown connections across your data for richer analytics and enhanced Artificial Intelligence capabilities.
Franz’s AllegroGraph platform further extends this Knowledge Graph and Lakehouse combination with a novel Entity-Event Model. This production proven architecture puts core “entities” such as customers, patients, students, or people of interest at the center and then collects several layers of knowledge related to the entity as “events” in temporal context. Adding Franz’s Entity-Event Knowledge Graph to your Lakehouse delivers enhanced discovery, greatly reduced data complexity, and faster results – at scale.
Visualizing Knowledge Graphs
Gruff, which is available as a browser-based application or pre-integrated into AllegroGraph, is a no-code visual query application that enables users to create visual Knowledge Graphs that display data relationships in views driven by the user. Gruff’s visual query builder empowers both novice and expert users to create simple to highly complex queries without writing any code. The unique ‘Time Machine’ function within Gruff gives users the capability to explore temporal context and connections within data.
About Franz Inc.
Franz Inc. is an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology with expert knowledge in developing and deploying Knowledge Graph solutions. The foundation for Knowledge Graphs and AI lies in the facets of semantic technology provided by AllegroGraph and Allegro CL. AllegroGraph enables businesses to extract sophisticated decision insights and predictive analytics from highly complex, distributed data that cannot be uncovered with conventional databases. Unlike traditional relational databases or other NoSQL databases, AllegroGraph employs semantic graph technologies that process data with contextual and conceptual intelligence. AllegroGraph is able to run queries of unprecedented complexity to support predictive analytics that help organizations make more informed, real-time decisions. AllegroGraph is utilized by dozens of the top Fortune 500 companies worldwide. To learn more about Franz and AllegroGraph, go to franz.com.
