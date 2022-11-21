Submit Release
ELM ANNOUNCES LARGESCALE EXPANSION IN TEXAS

ELM Companies microgrid & solar facility

New ELM building rendering - The Colony, TX

125,000 sq. ft. headquarters and manufacturing facility for their Microgrid and Solar Divisions

Global interest and demand for renewable energy solutions have positioned ELM Companies for significant growth. This expansion in Texas will allow us to meet the needs of our current & future clients.”
— Lee C. Graves, chairman & founder

THE COLONY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELM is excited to announce the construction of its new 125,000 Sq Ft headquarters and manufacturing facility for their MicroGrid and Solar Divisions in The Colony, TX.

At full capacity, this new facility will employ over 100 clean energy professionals, including engineering, production technicians, customer service, sales, and management.

Lee C Graves, chairman and founder of ELM said: “Global interest and demand for renewable energy solutions have positioned ELM Companies for significant growth. This expansion in Texas will allow us to meet the needs of our current and future clients.”

The addition of this production facility will expand the total production footprint for ELM’s MicroGrid division to almost 200,000 sq. ft. across Texas and Oklahoma and will expand production capacity to 500 Units per Year.

About ELM Companies:
Starting in 1991, ELM Companies began by providing underground locating services to utilities in Montana and over the years have grown to over 1000 people with offices in 18 states and operations with global reach. ELM has since developed and diversified into innovative and sophisticated solutions for energy and utility services that assure safety, compliance with regulations, grid reliability, and streamline distribution. ELM is a family of companies that consist of four main operating units providing utility services, microgrid, software, and now solar thermal products.

ELM Companies: ELMllc.com | ELM MicroGrid: ELMmicrogrid.com | ELM Solar: ELMsolar.us

Kyle Ham
ELM Companies
+1 309-696-1630
kham@elmllc.com
