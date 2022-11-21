Royse City High School Band Member Chosen For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Cale Austin, 15, to Join Prestigious Macy’s Great American Marching Band
Music is my safe spot. My life outside of music is pretty stressful, so the time that I’m able to put in practicing my instrument or hanging out with my band friends is entertaining and relaxing.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cale Austin, a sophomore at Royse City High School received a coveted trumpet position for Macy’s Great American Marching Band and will perform in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24 in New York City.
— Cale Austin
Austin auditioned in late July with encouragement from his high school band director, James Webb, and marching band expert, Celestino Sosa. Webb has been instrumental in Austin’s success and has fostered a supportive environment for the Royse City High School Marching Band.
“He helps encourage everyone to gain an expertise level with their instrument,” Austin said of Webb. “He’s pushed me to be a better player.”
For the virtual audition, Austin sent in a video of himself playing three songs of his choosing that met the difficult requirements, and a video of himself accurately completing a basic marching drill. In less than a week, he received the results of his audition confirming that he had been selected to participate in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. That day happened to be Austin’s birthday. The first person that he wanted to tell was Webb.
Austin has been playing the trumpet since sixth grade when he was gifted the instrument by his grandfather, and he’s been striving to participate in the top bands ever since.
“Music is my safe spot. My life outside of music is pretty stressful, so the time that I’m able to put in practicing my instrument or hanging out with my band friends is entertaining and relaxing.”
Founded in 2006, the Macy’s Great American Marching Band was created to honor America's finest high school musicians, color guard members and dancers from across the nation.The 2022 band is composed of 185 musicians and approximately 40 flags and dancers.
Austin leaves Saturday, November 19, and will spend the whole week preparing for the parade. The band will practice 6-8 hours per day Monday-Wednesday. The band will also complete some sight-seeing through Times Square, Rockefeller Center, and attend a Broadway show.
Thursday morning at 2:30 a.m. the band will make their way down to the parade route in full dress. Each band member is fitted in a custom uniform designed and provided by The Band Hall in Nashville. The uniform always features Macy’s signature colors - red white, and gold - and is based off of this year’s Macy’s Bandleader bear uniform.
Beginning at 10 a.m. in Central Park, the band will be cheered on by approximately three million spectators lining the parade route. Upon arrival at Macy's Herald Square, the band will perform for celebrity hosts, a grandstanding audience, and more than 50 million television viewers watching the live broadcast.
Auditions for the 2023 Macy’s Great American Marching Band open on January 15. Apply early for the best chance of selection as openings can close at any time. Learn more at
https://www.musfestivals.com/Programs/Great-American-Marching-Band/Brochure-Application.aspx.
To watch the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, stream on Peacock, NBC.com, NBC app, Youtube TV, or local NBC and CBS affiliates.
# # #
Waylon Tate
J. Waylon & Associates
+1 214-763-3910
email us here