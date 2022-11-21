Brazil’s soy sector: Challenges to a nature-friendly future
New Trase data traces Brazilian soy exports for 2019 and 2020 from municipalities of cultivation to countries of first import, linking these supply chains to their deforestation exposure, and highlighting where action is most needed.
Join experts from Trase, Imaflora, The Consumer Goods Forum, the EU Delegation in Brazil and the Soft Commodities Forum to discuss these findings and their implications.
Speakers
Tiago Reis
South America Engagement Lead, Trase/Global Canopy/Imaflora
Lisandro Inakake de Souza
Project Coordinator, Imaflora
Panelists
Deboras Dias
Senior Manager, Sustainability, The Consumer Goods Forum
Laurent Javaudin
Counsellor, Green Deal diplomacy, EU Delegation to Brazil
Lucie Smith
Senior Manager, Soft Commodities Forum
Moderator
Isabel Garcia-Drigo
Climate and Emissions, Data Science and Knowledge Management and Advocacy Manager, Imaflora