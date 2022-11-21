Submit Release
Brazil’s soy sector: Challenges to a nature-friendly future

New Trase data traces Brazilian soy exports for 2019 and 2020 from municipalities of cultivation to countries of first import, linking these supply chains to their deforestation exposure, and highlighting where action is most needed. 

Join experts from Trase, Imaflora, The Consumer Goods Forum, the EU Delegation in Brazil and the Soft Commodities Forum to discuss these findings and their implications.

Speakers

  • Tiago Reis
    South America Engagement Lead, Trase/Global Canopy/Imaflora
  • Lisandro Inakake de Souza
    Project Coordinator, Imaflora

Panelists

  • Deboras Dias
    Senior Manager, Sustainability, The Consumer Goods Forum
  • Laurent Javaudin
    Counsellor, Green Deal diplomacy, EU Delegation to Brazil
  • Lucie Smith
    Senior Manager, Soft Commodities Forum

Moderator

  • Isabel Garcia-Drigo
    Climate and Emissions, Data Science and Knowledge Management and Advocacy Manager, Imaflora

