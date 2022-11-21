Brazil’s soy sector: Challenges to a nature-friendly future

New Trase data traces Brazilian soy exports for 2019 and 2020 from municipalities of cultivation to countries of first import, linking these supply chains to their deforestation exposure, and highlighting where action is most needed.

Join experts from Trase, Imaflora, The Consumer Goods Forum, the EU Delegation in Brazil and the Soft Commodities Forum to discuss these findings and their implications.

Speakers

Tiago Reis

South America Engagement Lead, Trase/Global Canopy/Imaflora

Lisandro Inakake de Souza

Project Coordinator, Imaflora

Panelists

Deboras Dias

Senior Manager, Sustainability, The Consumer Goods Forum

Laurent Javaudin

Counsellor, Green Deal diplomacy, EU Delegation to Brazil

Lucie Smith

Senior Manager, Soft Commodities Forum

Moderator