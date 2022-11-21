OSSINING SCHOOL DISTRICT’S ENERGY PERFORMANCE CONTRACT IS A GO
Ossining High School
Project financial structure saves taxpayers millionsOSSINING, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ossining Union Free School District, with project partners Energia and Ameresco, recently announced the contract signing of their district-wide Energy Performance Contract (EPC). The district will generate guaranteed energy savings of at least $486,903 annually, which in conjunction with State Building Aid, and some capital contributions, will be used to fund a minimum of $14.8 million in capital improvements to district facilities with no out-of-pocket cost to taxpayers. Energia will oversee the management of the Energy Performance Project from finance through verification, and Ameresco is the energy service company that will execute the EPC contract.
"Creating an optimal learning environment to benefit our students and our teachers is our top priority,” said Dr. Raymond Sanchez, Superintendent of Schools. “We know that proper lighting, comfortable temperatures, and clean air flow has a direct impact on academic performance and absenteeism. By engaging in an Energy Performance Contact, we are able to make these needed building upgrades without additional tax-payer financial support. Plus, adding solar to several of our schools provides a unique learning opportunity while providing a needed sustainable energy source.”
The Ossining School District’s Energy Performance Project includes the installation of Solar PV Array systems at Ann M. Dorner Middle School, Brookside School, and Claremont Elementary. Additional energy conservation measures for the district of 6 schools include: lighting upgrades, energy management systems, infiltration reductions, pipe insulation, indirect gas roof top units (cooling), and unit ventilator replacements (cooling).
Energia, an energy-savings engineering firm, provides expert guidance and technical oversight for the district throughout the energy performance contract. The U.S. Department of Energy defines energy performance contracting as “a budget-neutral approach to make building improvements that reduce energy and water use and increase operational efficiency.” Ossining schools can pay for today’s facility upgrades with tomorrow’s energy savings, all under New York State regulations.
“We are excited to officially get started with Ossining’s Energy Performance Contract,” said Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia. “Through extensive analysis and expert review, we are confident that Ossining Schools will see nearly a half million in energy savings every year, without even factoring in the skyrocketing cost of energy today. Along with Superintendent Sanchez, the Ossining Board of Education, and our colleagues at Ameresco, the Energia team looks forward to taking the project through its phases resulting in better classrooms, reduced carbon footprint, and positive cash flow for the district.”
In contrast to a bond referendum, Energy Performance Contracts do not require a tax increase or any out-of-pocket costs. The project is primarily funded by a mix of building aid and guaranteed energy savings that the upgrades will yield over time. If the guaranteed energy savings do not materialize, the energy services company must make the school district whole.
ABOUT OSSINING UNION FREE SCHOOL DISTRICT:
The Ossining Union Free School District, nationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative programs, serves about 4,800 students in six schools that are organized by grade level: Park Early Childhood Center (pre-kindergarten and kindergarten); Brookside School (grades 1 and 2); Claremont School (grades 3 and 4); Roosevelt School (grade 5); Anne M. Dorner Middle School; and Ossining High School. A seven-member Board of Education governs the district.
