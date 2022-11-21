AMERICAN IDOL ALUM CARRIE BROCKWELL RELEASES NEW SINGLE “DIZZY”
~VIRGINIA-BASED SINGER-SONGWRITER AVAILABLE TO DISCUSS HER MUSIC, HER FUTURE, AND WINNING THE GOLDEN TICKET TO HOLLYWOOD~RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s the dream for millions; a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to stand in front of superstar judges on the long-running hit TV show “American Idol” and give it everything you got for a shot at music stardom.
Singer/songwriter Carrie Brockwell did just that, and Idol judges Lionel Ritchie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan rewarded her with the invaluable “Golden Ticket” and the chance to go to Hollywood to perform.
Now, the Richmond, VA area teen plans to follow in the footsteps of another Idol alum named Carrie- Carrie Underwood and pursue a long, successful career in music.
The Chesterfield, VA resident’s new single “Dizzy,” co-written with top Nashville songsmith Britton Cameron (Lonestar, John Pardi), is filled with the perfect blend of poppy, modern, and heart-warming young love vibes that have made both music fans and Music Row executives take notice of Brockwell.
That includes Bernard Porter, CEO of PCG Universal, who has taken Carrie under his wing. Porter has a knack for spotting up-and-coming talent early; he was part of the team instrumental in signing a young Jason Aldean to his major label recording contract. Former Disney Mouseketeer Jennifer McGill, President of PCG Universal, will also bring her unique perspective of working alongside other teen talents, including Christina Aguilera, Ryan Reynolds, and Brittany Spears, to help guide Brockwell’s career trajectory.
Like most successful and driven young artists, Carrie has been performing nearly her entire life, singing on stage for the first time at age 3, and starring in several musical theatre productions, including her strongly reviewed turn in the lead role of the musical “Annie” at age 11 and this year’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”
Carrie now attends a top performing arts school in Virginia (think “Fame” with a Tidewater accent) and has a full slate of both theatre and concert performances coming up, with a support date for regional star Pat McGee slated for December 4th and a headlining show February 17th with proceeds benefitting teenage suicide prevention. Sadly, it’s a cause that Carrie has been personally touched by, losing two young neighbors in just the past year to suicide. Many more shows, both with her full band and unplugged acoustic shows, are already on the schedule for 2023. All of this is in addition to the nationwide attention Carrie’s American Idol experience has generated.
It’s the kind of rapid-fire success that would make most teens her age “Dizzy,” just like the title of her new single. But, for level-headed and future-focused Carrie Brockwell, she’s just getting started.
“Dizzy” is available now on all streaming platforms, and you can listen and view the lyric video here.
