ZenDev Receives 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor
ZENDEV is honored to announce that U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized ZENDEV as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award.
— Dan Konzen, Founder and CEO
U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognizes ZENDEV as one of the 835 recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual awards ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. ZENDEV earned the Platinum award this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Vets Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.
This is an honor to receive, and it remains a commitment to our company, as a group, and most importantly, who we are as individuals. “We at ZENDEV are passionate about those who have served and their sacrifices, so often which go unnoticed. We are proud to support veterans within our company as well as through outside organizations as much as possible. Veterans are atypical in the workforce, and their backgrounds provide such strong leadership and strength in organizational cultures,” says Dan Konzen, Founder, and CEO of ZENDEV
ZENDEV joins 835 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans and ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.
Recipients of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration aid criteria, including veteran hiring and retention programs, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resource efforts, pay compensation, and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.
About ZENDEV
ZenDev’s mission is to "Improve People and Their Businesses." We love helping people do remarkable things, whether developing themselves, launching a new venture, or making an existing company even better. ZenDev strategically helps clients from their aha moment through their exit strategy and everything in between, bringing extensive knowledge and professionalism to every client in a practical and comprehensible way that is easy to understand and adopt.
If you're looking to grow, to refine your strategy, or improve your business, ZenDev is the perfect partner for you. We'll work with you to help you reach your goals and make you and your business even more successful.
About HIRE Vets
The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. The 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will be opened to employers on January 31, 2022. For more information about the program and the application process visit HIREVets.gov. Employers may also visit www.hirevets.gov, email hirevets@dol.gov, or call 202-693-4745.
