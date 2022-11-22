Epiq MD Announces Appointment of First Advisory Board Member & Brand Ambassador

Explore Epiq MD's Services Corporate Overview

Telehealth Platform welcomes renowned entrepreneur, community organizer and direct-sales expert, Mr. Tupac Derenoncourt as its first Advisory Board Member

PLANO, TX, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiq MD, Inc., the convergence of primary and urgent care, mental health, preventative care, and wellness programs through its seamless online healthcare platform, is pleased to announce its partnership with renowned direct sales extraordinaire and national influencer Mr. Tupac Derenoncourt as the Company’s first Advisory Board Member.

Mr. Derenoncourt is a seasoned businessman and entrepreneur, began his career in New York City and transitioned to the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area as a student at Howard University. It is in the entertainment industry where he proved successful early on at booking, promoting, and managing world renown artists. Derenoncourt would soon move into the direct-sales and mass-marketing industry, in search of establishing longer-term revenue and value. As a result of this transition, over the past fifteen years, Derenoncourt has proven successful at mobilizing communities across the U.S. by implementing highly effective affiliate and direct-sales programs. It is in this capacity that Tupac’s leadership efforts have been responsible for generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue across a span of industry sectors. Mr. Derenoncourt, via his newest venture as Founder and CEO of Window of Wealth “WOW,” has now entered into a long-term contractual relationship with Epiq MD for the purposes of establishing thousands of consultants, to effectively present Epiq MD’s health and wellness services to communities across our nation.

Epiq MD CEO and Founder, Alejandro Rodriguez commented on this new partnership, “we are privileged to have partnered with such an accomplished professional who shares the same sincere passion, vision and mission that we do – helping real people to live their best life”. The multi-year agreement is structured to maintain a working relationship well beyond the initial term as it encompasses an equity earnout component, which Epiq MD believes is key for creating mutually aligned and rewarding relationships.

The company believes that Mr. Derenoncourt gives a louder voice in communities that can benefit the most from its healthcare and wellness services. Tupac Derenoncourt commented, “I am confident that our efforts and leadership team at WOW will be highly effective in bringing the Epiq MD service to millions of households across the nation. Our goal is to enable Epiq MD to focus on what it does best, which is to continue to bring much needed innovative health and wellness products and services to market because that is truly needed in many communities regardless of location, socio-economic status or occupation; our WOW team will get the word out effectively”.

Epiq MD’s research indicates that there is an approximate 84 million working Americans, who are uninsured or underinsured and while the Company’s technology is the catalyst for accessibility and affordability, effective in-the-community education is still critical, and this is the cornerstone for the long-term relationship with Mr. Tupac Derenoncourt and his newly minted venture WOW. Above and beyond the estimated 84 million Americans who are underserved, there are also entire aggregations of demographics who have never been privy to items such as preventative care, life coaching, wellness education, nutritional planning or general expert-level advisory services from real health and wellness professionals. These demographics encompass the approximate 34 million living in rural America, and the combined 114 million Black, Latino and Native Americans – making these services accessible and affordable is at the heart of both Epiq MD and the WOW organization.

Rodriguez, a Latino of Native American descent raised in the industrial port-centric east side of Houston, TX, and Derenoncourt born in Haiti and raised in Brooklyn, New York both share a common personal vision of positively impacting the health and wellness for underserved and at-risk communities from coast to coast. The Company believes that this relationship will serve as a catalyst and accelerator for realizing this shared vision.

Derenoncourt’s WOW initiative is in the soft-launch phase right now, however, will be hosting its inaugural national training event in Washington, D.C. in January of 2023 during the MLK holiday weekend. Epiq MD team members will be on hand to help facilitate training and assist with the kick-off event. WOW is expecting to train and on-board over 1,000 newly minted health and wellness consultants as part of the growth plan during the current phase. As of the date of this release, Epiq MD has already begun onboarding WOW team members and customers of its innovative virtual care platform.

About EPIQ MD, Inc.

EPIQ MD believes that everyone deserves to live an epic life. It is the convergence of primary medical and mental health care, preventative care and wellness programs – on one digital platform, in a single offering. Conceived as a digital telemedicine-based business from the start, its core mission is to bring these services and knowledge to the 80 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured. Its telemedicine platform provides services such as: primary care, medical advisory, ask a medical expert, mental health services, discounted diagnostic lab services, prescription discount program, nutritional counseling and much more. For more information, please contact us at media@epiqmd.com or by phone at 1-844-8 EPIQ MD or visit us at www.epiqmd.com.

About WOW (Window of Wealth)

The Window of Wealth (WOW) organization believes that every household should have the benefit of multiple streams of income and there is no greater tool than residual income to build and maintain generational wealth. The WOW mission is to bridge the generational wealth gap through health, wellness, and financial literacy. WOW Consultants can make a difference in the lives of others by impacting communities through healthcare and wellness education. To learn more about WOW, please visit us at www.windowofwealth.com.

