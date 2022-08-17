Epiq MD Announces Management Buyout Led by Founding Management Team

Epiq MD provides affordable service plans to cover the entire family.

Telehealth platform undergoes new ownership structure encompassing founding management team, business development partners and strategic vendors.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epiq MD, Inc., the convergence of primary care, mental health, preventative, and wellness programs through an online healthcare platform, announces the successful transition of its ownership structure with a recent management buyout transaction. The Company believes this change better positions the Company for new product innovation, expansion and will accommodate a more effective capitalization strategy suitable to the health-tech space.

The new ownership structure means Epiq MD’s management team along with business development partners and strategic vendors now retain full control over the privately held Company. The overall sentiment from members of the founding management team was excitement as with this transaction comes role changes for some of the members. Former Senior Manager, Ms. Madeline Gibson now holds the position of Vice President of Operations. Former Director of Sales, Michael Ladner, now holds the position of Vice President of Business Development, wherein he will have plenary oversight over commercial (B2B) distribution channels.

Epiq MD CEO and Founder, Alejandro Rodriguez has taken head of this transition and believes it will only breed positive changes for the company. When asked why the buyout was necessary, Mr. Rodriguez responded, “firstly, let me say that we are very grateful for the incubation and formation stage of our business that we have undergone, while being a subsidiary of our former publicly traded parent company. We felt strongly that this transition was necessary, in order to provide the proper levels and type of support to allow Epiq MD to effectively reach the target demographic and personas that benefit most from our services. Our mission is to bring health and wellness solutions across the nation and we feel that we are in a better position to do that today.”

Rodriguez went on to say, “by bringing in our most critical vendor as an equity partner, a BPO serving the healthcare industry by providing sophisticated AI and complex software solutions, I believe that we now have the ingredients required to provide an undeniable customer experience and also, to bring to market new products such as chronic disease prevention, as a service”. Epiq MD first announced their entry into the marketplace less than a year ago, and is today operational in 39 U.S. states, these are as follows: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Washington D.C, West Virginia, Wisconsin & Wyoming.

Epiq MD is a direct-to-consumer focused business and aims to make access to healthcare providers, mental health, and wellness professionals affordable for the masses. Individuals can enroll directly for its services at its website; however, the Company also works with Employers helping them to provide a well-rounded affordable benefits package to their employees. This is especially valuable for those businesses where the employee take-rate of traditional insurance offered is less than 60%. The Company will continue to expand its footprint and service offering through the rest of 2022.

About EPIQ MD, Inc.

EPIQ MD believes that everyone deserves to live an epic life. It is the convergence of primary medical and mental health care, preventative care and wellness programs – on one digital platform, in a single offering. Conceived as a digital telemedicine-based business from the start, its core mission is to bring these services and knowledge to the 80 million Americans who are uninsured or underinsured. Its telemedicine platform provides services such as: primary care, medical advisory, ask a medical expert, mental health services, discounted diagnostic lab services, prescription discount program, nutritional counseling and much more. For more information, please contact us at media@epiqmd.com or by phone at 1-844-8 EPIQ MD.