Metal Roofing Company Gets Kids Building Snow Forts and Giving Back To Local Charities
Owner says there is more to roofing and remodeling than business. There is making memories for kids and giving back to local causes that make a difference.
Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others”FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids, get your snow gear on. Dress warm. Parents, get involved with your kiddo’s outdoors. This is a contest that is sure to get your creativity thinking caps on!
It’s almost the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and a locally-owned business is inviting community members to celebrate with a seasonal contest.
ACE Metal Roofing encourages local youth to participate in the 1st annual 2022-2023 Build the Fort Challenge for a chance to win a $ 500-holiday shopping spree. Any family-friendly snow creation is eligible to win.
But there’s a unique twist intended to reach more people than the winner.
“The winner of the 2022 Build the Fort Challenge will not only take home $500 but we’ll also donate $500 to their charity of choice,” says ACE Metal Roofing Founder Ernie Vance. “This way, we can make a greater impact in a season that’s all about giving.”
Those interested in participating are asked to place the ACE Metal Roofing sign in front of their frozen creation and post the photo to the ACE Metal Roofing Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/acemetalroofing. The deadline for submission is December 22, 2022 unless there is not enough snow which we will continue until the first big snow.
Visit http://acemetalroofing.com/buildthefort for contest rules and more information.
Game on!
