Galena, Illinois, Becoming High-performance City with Cartegraph Asset Management Software
Galena, IL, leaders wanted to empower employees, have data-driven KPIs, and be more transparent. Cartegraph resource management software will help them succeed.GALENA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embracing the concept of high-performance government, officials from Galena, IL, decided to partner with Cartegraph, the leader in municipal asset management software.
A large portion of Galena is on the National Register of Historic Places, making it a haven for both romantic getaways and family vacations. While officials take pride in the City’s historic roots, behind the scenes, they were looking for modern software to modernize their asset management practices. As they searched for asset and work management software for facilities, parks, traffic signals, water, sewer, and stormwater infrastructure, leaders had three goals:
1. Make it easier for field staff to manage their work orders
2. Tell the City’s asset management story with data-driven KPIs
3. Have the City be more transparent in communicating progress to residents
The City is able to accomplish all these goals with Cartegraph. Staff can say goodbye to morning assignment meetings and end-of-day paperwork. With a mobile app, they now will be able to see their assigned work orders, take notes, enter their hours, log materials used, and more. By building a central inventory of assets, including their age and condition, the City will be proactive with preventive maintenance plans. Armed with better data, staff can leverage powerful analytical tools to make better decisions and guide spending plans. The software also allows staff to easily visualize and share the data, giving the City heightened transparency to build trust with residents.
The City of Galena joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that tap into Cartegraph's asset management and work order software to better manage their infrastructure assets and operations, track work orders, and spend smarter.
