Ogden Clinic Primary Care Patients Welcome Full Integration of Behavioral Health Services by evolvedMD

evolvedMD has now fully embedded its services at all 11 Ogden Clinic primary care, family medicine, and urgent care locations in Salt Lake City metro.
It became apparent right away as we entered into the pilot program that our patients would benefit from having evolvedMD behavioral health specialists on-site and working collaboratively with our team”OGDEN, UTAH, UNITED STATES , November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an impactful year delivering life-changing and enriching mental health services across one of Utah’s largest health systems, behavioral health integration leader evolvedMD is proud to announce that the company has now fully embedded its transformational services at all 11 Ogden Clinic primary care, family medicine, and urgent care locations in Salt Lake City metro.
— Kevin Porter, CEO, Ogden Clinic
Building a collaborative, healthy future for patients from Pleasant View to Bountiful, around Hill Air Force Base and Weber State University, the announcement further cements both healthcare entities as market leaders at a time when Utah ranks 46th overall for prevalence of mental illness as well as having the highest rate of suicidal ideation among adults every year since 2012-2013. Both companies are actively changing the narrative in Utah and providing high-quality care as behavioral health awareness rises to a national conversation.
“It became apparent right away as we entered into the pilot program that our patients would benefit from having evolvedMD behavioral health specialists on-site and working collaboratively with our team,” said Ogden Clinic CEO Kevin Porter. “Immediate, proactive behavioral health support is something that we have needed to fully deliver dynamic healthcare and an unparalleled patient experience. Our providers are now able to address these issues and provide access to specialized care that positively impacts patients' lives and drive better clinical outcomes.”
Since the second quarter of 2021, 1,685 patients have received high-quality behavioral health services at Ogden Clinic locations, completing almost 6,000 appointments collectively.
In addition to increasing access to care for thousands of patients and their families, the evolvedMD and Ogden Clinic collaboration drives improved outcomes for both patients and providers. One Ogden Clinic provider learned through screening a patient for depression that the patient had been self-harming and experiencing suicidal ideation. The provider immediately connected the patient to evolvedMD’s onsite behavioral health specialist to begin treatment the same day. The patient learned coping skills, got connected to outpatient groups for additional support, and began medication to help stabilize symptoms. This collaborative approach quickly and effectively addressed a mental health crisis in real time—all onsite and in person at one of Ogden Clinic’s locations.
“The last few years have demonstrated a clear need for integrating behavioral health in modern primary care in Utah,” said Erik Osland, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of evolvedMD. “With our relationship with Ogden Clinic, we are effectively accelerating access to care for thousands of patients and their families along the front range and beyond. Fully embedding our services in each Ogden Clinic location is an incredible milestone, and proof-positive that we’re creating meaningful change.”
About evolvedMD
Launched in 2017, evolvedMD is leading the integration of behavioral health services in modern primary care. Uniquely upfront and ongoing, our distinctive model places behavioral health specialists onsite within a practice. evolvedMD offers an economically viable and better way to integrate behavioral health that ultimately drives improved patient outcomes.
About Ogden Clinic
Ogden Clinic is a physician-owned multispecialty health group that provides high quality family medicine services, along with over 20 medical specialties. Those specialties include Women’s Health, Pediatrics, Urology, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Ear Nose & Throat, Orthopedics, and many more. The company also operates nine Urgent Care clinics that span from Pleasant View to Bountiful.
