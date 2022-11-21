“Highlights with Hegeman” for the Week of Nov. 21: Support Local Businesses

For many, the Friday after Thanksgiving signals the beginning of the holiday shopping season. During this time, we are constantly bombarded with advertisements about the deals we could receive if we shop online. While there is no denying that many consumers benefit from the competitive pricing and wide selections offered by online merchants, those benefits come at a cost, and too often that burden falls on our communities.

We are blessed with many great, local retailers here in northwest Missouri. These are our friends, family members and people we know, right here in our own communities. They have taken the risks of opening businesses and found whatever level of success they currently enjoy. Unfortunately, I believe the ongoing pandemic has forced too many small businesses throughout our part of the state to close their doors. This holiday season is immensely critical to those businesses that are still alive.

This concept of shopping locally has been taken a step further by a program called “Buy Missouri.” This economic development initiative actively promotes the products that are grown, manufactured, processed and/or made in Missouri to other states, and even the world. It is also a great way to learn more about the many small businesses that currently exist in our state.

After years of hearing about Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, we now hear more about Small Business Saturday. This is a perfect opportunity to go out and support those local businesses that make up the backbone of rural Missouri. It is also a great way to cap off a weekend with family and friends as we roll into the biggest part of the holiday season.

With so many great people and an abundance of buying options, there is no reason to stay at home and order your Christmas gifts online. From where I stand, people feel better knowing their hard-earned dollars are staying in their own community, and will benefit everybody, when they shop locally. It does not have to be a large purchase. A gift card for a friend can be enough not only to show that person you care, but also to show your neighbor you care whether or not he and his wife will still have a business to run next week, and the week after.

As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is (573) 751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.