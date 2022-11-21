Submit Release
Late Season Hunting Dates

The statewide duck and white-fronted goose seasons close Dec. 4. However, duck hunting in the high plains unit reopens Dec. 10 and continues through Jan. 1.

In addition, the season for Canada geese closes Dec. 17 in the eastern zone, Dec. 22 in the western zone and Dec. 30 in the Missouri River zone. Light goose hunting closes statewide Dec. 30.

Archery deer, fall turkey, sharp-tailed and ruffed grouse, partridge and pheasant hunting seasons continue through Jan. 1.

The season for tree squirrels closes Feb. 28.

