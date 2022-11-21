Submit Release
Climate technology company Kayrros crowned FT Tech Champion 2022

The award recognises European brands using tech to meet 2022’s most pressing challenges

We’re thrilled to have received this award, especially among such stiff competition. This award recognises the hard work of our team of scientists, analysts and engineers”
— Antoine Rostand, co-founder and CEO of Kayrros
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate technology company Kayrros today received the Financial Times’ prestigious Tech Champions award for its innovation in the IT & Software sector.

By analysing satellite images of the earth, Kayrros helps companies and governments fast-track their efforts to reduce their climate footprint.

The accolade cements Kayrros’ reputation as an industry leader, recognised by companies and governments globally as the most sophisticated provider of climate and energy intelligence – from detecting methane super-emitters to predicting crop shortages in Ukraine.

Antoine Rostand, co-founder and CEO of Kayrros, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have received this award, especially among such stiff competition. This award recognises the hard work of our team of scientists, analysts and engineers. It also recognises the importance of the climate crisis by bringing it into sharp focus.

‘The use of satellite data to provide empirical information on the challenges we face has risen on the global agenda over the last few years. Companies, governments and the public are beginning to recognise that if we are to be serious about tackling climate change we need to be serious about the data behind it.’

Kayrros’ submission focused on their groundbreaking work in measuring the development of solar farms, tracking the probable risk of wildfires and other natural disasters linked to climate change, and measuring carbon and methane emissions with unprecedented accuracy around the world.

The entry was reviewed by Financial Times journalists, who helped put together the category shortlist.

The judges of the awards were Kate McGinn (analyst at Seedcamp), Clare Hickie (CTO EMEA at Workday), Malcolm Moor (editor at FT Edit) and Matthew Vincent (editor at FT Project Publishing).

The Financial Times has profiled Kayrros following the win here.

ENDS

About Kayrros:

Founded in 2016, Kayrros is a global climate technology company and a world leader in environmental intelligence. Kayrros use satellite imagery, AI, and geo-analytics to help governments, investors and businesses understand the risks posed by the changing climate and energy landscapes and make more informed decisions.

Kayrros has offices in Paris, Houston, New York, London, Bangalore and Singapore. For more information visit www.kayrros.com

