Industry Veteran Recognized as Lending Luminary

FRANKLIN, TN, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A.W. Pickel, III, President of Blok Home Loans, has made the 2022 list of Lending Luminaries published by Progress in Lending. The annual list seeks out industry leaders who “inspire or influence” others. This is the association’s fourth annual listing of industry luminaries. Pickel has been a mortgage industry leader for nearly four decades.

“A luminary is defined as ‘a person who inspires or influences others,’ and that type of person is exactly who PROGRESS in Lending is honoring,” wrote association’s Founder and Chairman Tony Garritano. “Right now the market is filled with uncertainty but these true Lending Luminaries are handling and navigating the constantly fluctuating market conditions. These executives deserve to be recognized for their industry vision and leadership.”

Starting as a Mortgage Broker in 1988, Pickel opened his own mortgage company in 1992 and grew it to a full fledged mortgage banking company with servicing (LeaderOne Financial). He served as President of NAMB and helped grow that association in 2003-2004 to over 25,000 members. He has testified on behalf of the industry in the House and the Senate, and in short, has tried to give back to an industry that has done so much for him.

“Pickel says he wants to stay on the forefront of the industry by continuing to focus on people and products that expand mortgage lending to all Americans,” Garritano said. “He is focused especially on the Millennials and not just because he has four daughters that are Millennials but because home ownership helps build families and America.”

“I’m very pleased to be recognized by this association and honored to be listed among these executives,” Pickel said. “I thank Tony and his team for their consideration and for continuing their work of recognizing industry leaders in this fashion.”

Blok is disrupting the traditional home buying and financing process by allowing consumers to shop for their new home at the same time they arrange the financing. By providing consumers with innovative home buying and selling tools, the company moves into the position of trusted advisor to the home homeowner or buyer, instead of having to wait for a referral from a real estate agent. Instead, consumers select the homes they want to see and Blok’s touring consultants arrange everything for them. When the buyer is ready to make an offer, Blok will connect them with a top real estate agent to represent them and negotiate on their behalf. For more information about buying or selling a home through Blok, visit the company online at https://www.blok.co/.