Kickstart Your Holiday Gift Shopping on the Farm

NASHVILLE — Small businesses across Tennessee are gearing up for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, 2022. This shopping day has been a staple in all 50 states for more than 10 years and many small businesses focus on products found on the farm.

“Supporting small local businesses is investing in the life of your community,” Laura Purtle of Old Stone Creamery in Maury County said. “At Old Stone Creamery, you will find locally-grown and seasonal products. We partner with local farmers and artisans to generate revenue for their small businesses. We also employ local high school students to help prepare them for careers, and we donate food to The Well Outreach for families in need. We strive to invest in other businesses and in the people in our area.”

Independent businesses with local products include farm stores, farmers markets, gift shops, florists, wineries, food co-ops, and regional diners and restaurants. Some small businesses specialize in gift baskets filled with Tennessee products and can ship baskets nationwide. Many small businesses also offer online purchases.

You can even find unique gifts to last a lifetime. “Our finished alpaca fiber products are one-of-a-kind wearables that are soft, warm, and beautiful,” Ruth Anne Goss of Two Roots Alpacas and Fiber Mill in Greene County said. “Our passion is not just alpacas, but the amazing products that we make from their fleece. It’s our pleasure to create and sell local, eco-friendly, sustainable gifts.”

Pick Tennessee Products is your go-to source to find farm and artisan products near you. Pick Tennessee directories connect shoppers with more than 2,500 Tennessee farm-direct and food businesses, many of them small businesses.

Visit Pick Tennessee's website at www.picktnproducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Pictured are the Purtle and Martin families of Old Stone Creamery in Spring Hill, Tenn.

