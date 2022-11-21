Acculevel Expands Service Area to Include Chicago & Adds New Jobs

Acculevel is an Indiana-based foundation repair and waterproofing company, serving homeowners since 1996

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acculevel is expanding its service area into the greater Chicago area. The company will create additional well-paying jobs both locally and regionally to accommodate this ambitious new expansion in the market.

Expanding Service Area: IN, IL, KY, OH, MI

The Beery family began Acculevel with a focus on the Central Indiana area. Their first expansion was to cover the entirety of Indiana. Twenty-six years later, they have gradually expanded into the four surrounding states, becoming a major player and service provider throughout the central Midwest.

Chicago Bound

Acculevel’s newest expansion reaches further into Illinois, bringing the greater Chicago area into the fold. This presents a dramatic increase in opportunity, and Acculevel is actively recruiting additional employees needed to properly meet the needs of Chicago homeowners.

Acculevel is also constructing brand-new headquarters that will triple the size of its current facility. This larger home office is still within the same small town of Rossville where the Beery family originated, and should be completed in Spring 2023.

Focus on New Growth While Maintaining Standards

Already well-established as a trusted service provider, the company has been growing exponentially since 1996. Andy and his wife Sharla began their business like many other entrepreneurs, working from home out of their garage. After quickly outgrowing an expanded garage space, they realized Acculevel needed a home of its own and they moved the business into its own facility.

In the last three years, the company has literally doubled in size. Acculevel has added a dedicated service and maintenance department, multiple installation crews, tradesmen, and a variety of sales and office staff personnel.

Acculevel plans to double their sales team by the first quarter of 2023, as well as add additional skilled work crews and service technicians and expand their office staff.

Paul Downey, New VP of Sales

One of the newest additions to the staff is their new Vice President of Sales, Paul Downey. His responsibilities include training and developing of the sales staff and guiding the service area expansion.

Paul has a wildly successful track record, working as a sales and marketing expert for various businesses in the home service, hospitality & political consultant sectors. Like Andy, he is dedicated to the personal growth and development of the entire staff. He is also determined to increase Acculevel’s profile as an employer and leader in the foundation repair and building industry.

Best Company to Work for in the Midwest

Acculevel’s executive team knows that their success in the home repair industry is tied to their exceptional customer service. Dedicated to maintaining the highest standards for customer satisfaction, the team is determined to attract and retain only the most talented work staff.

With more than 100 current employees, Acculevel plans on continuously expanding its team roster both immediately and as they further grow its service area over the next 3-5 years.

Proud to be an EOE employer, Acculevel provides exceptional benefits and competitive wages and is actively seeking to recruit individuals with a personal growth mindset in their service areas.

For more information about employment opportunities, consult their Indeed listings or the Careers page on their website.

About Acculevel

Acculevel is a family-owned and operated company that repairs home foundations, installs waterproofing, and provides related services such as sagging floor repairs, slabjacking, crack repair, egress windows, etc. Their service area already covers all of Indiana, and portions of the surrounding five states.

Acculevel’s company culture is focused on two major goals: service and community. Dedicated to solving homeowners’ foundation problems in the most cost-effective and thorough manner, their motto is to treat each home as if it were their own.

Founder and CEO Andy Beery is equally dedicated to investing in his employees and to the community at large. Andy believes that helping others succeed is the key to implementing greater social progress. To that end, he encourages the personal growth and prosperity of his employees, while contributing to the economic and social development of their communities.

For more information, or with press inquiries on Acculevel’s expansion, culture, or work, contact Kelly Kater.

