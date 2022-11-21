JW MARRIOTT MIAMI TAPPED AS OFFICIAL HOTEL SPONSOR OF PINTA MIAMI
Hotel will host of one-of-a-kind installation in its lobby, to be featured from November 26 through December 5
We are delighted to continue serving as the Official Hotel Sponsor of this unique art venue for the 8th year. PINTA Miami is an integral part of the city’s Art Week, and we are proud to participate.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The JW Marriott Miami, located at 1109 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL, has been once again tapped as the official Hotel Sponsor of PINTA Miami, the nation’s largest Ibero-American Art Fair.
— Mildred Riscigno, JW Marriott Miami General Manager
Entering its 16th year, the fair will run from November 30th through November 4th, at its new location – The Hanger in Coconut Grove, 3385 Pam American Drive, Coconut Grove, FL.
PINTA Miami is the only curated boutique art fair with a specific geographic focus on Ibero-American art identities and issues. The fair has earned an international platform in this unique arena.
“We are absolutely delighted to continue serving as the Official Hotel Sponsor of this truly unique art venue for the eighth year,” says JW Marriott Miami General Manager, Mildred Riscigno. “PINTA Miami is an integral part of the city’s Art Week, and we are proud to participate in the celebration.”
PINTA will feature a lobby installation at JW Marriott Miami showcasing exhibits from the actual fair. The works will be on display in the lobby of the hotel from Saturday, November 26th until Monday, December 5th.
The fair showcases the best of abstract, concrete, neo-concrete, kinetic and conceptual art movements. PINTA Miami fosters cultural collaborations through five different sections.
PINTA Contemporary is curated by a Curatorial Committee that gives priority to contemporary artists with the objective of creating a dialogue between established and emerging artists who share similar interests within their contexts.
The fair will feature highly transformative events, as Pinta ventures into a new concept. It will not only highlight the outstanding quality of Latin American art, but also combines exclusivity and long-standing acclaim to enhance the voice of artists and their social, cultural and ecological concerns. It blends the physical with the online and connects art lovers with art makers.
“We value our partnership with the JW Marriott Miami, and are truly grateful to them for furthering our exhibits and helping to bring Ibero-American culture to the masses,” concluded Diego Costa Peuser, Executive Director of PINTA.
For additional information please visit https://miami.pinta.art/
