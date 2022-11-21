Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,979 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,370 in the last 365 days.

Navancio Wins $23 Million SBA Purchase Agreement for Salesforce Services

Software as a Service Development to Spur Innovation and Greater Efficiency in Administration’s Grant Program

This award validates the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and the technological and operational advantages offered by our services.”
— Mark Maryboy, founder, Navancio.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navancio announced today that it has been awarded a $23M blanket purchase agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administration. The program will support the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA) Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) Program’s efforts to streamline workflows and automate and expand capabilities within its existing Salesforce environment.

The SVOG program was established in December of 2020 as part of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Business Nonprofits, and Venues Act. The grant program supports approximately $16 billion in grants to venues that have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Under the five-year agreement, Navancio will design and develop a SaaS program, bringing new functionality and features -- increasing productivity and audit reporting by automating current manual processes and streamlining the efforts required to meet SBA needs.

"I am honored by the trust placed by the U.S. Small Business Administration in our capabilities,” said Mark Maryboy, founder of Navancio. “This award validates the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and the technological and operational advantages offered by our services. We look forward to a successful partnership with the Small Business Administration."

Founded in 2019, Navancio is a Native American-owned business that provides digital transformation and high-technology solutions for the federal, state, and local government market, as well as commercial entities in the U.S. and globally. The company’s solutions include operational infrastructure, advisory services, and applications across enterprise IT and networking, blockchain development, data management, and supply chains.

The first task order for this blanket purchase agreement was executed September 28, 2022.

About Navancio

Navancio is a Native American-owned business that provides digital transformation and high-technology solutions for the federal, state, and local government market, as well as commercial entities in the U.S. and globally. Navancio’s team brings decades of experience in building scalable technology and operational improvement projects for users all over the world. The company’s services are designed to improve efficiencies and productivity in areas such as enterprise IT, blockchain development, product development, data management, and supply chain. Navancio is a Certified 8(a) Business Development Participant by the US SBA that delivers value across the U.S. Federal Government contracting ecosystem. For more information, visit: https:/www.navancio.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media contact for Navancio:
Daniel Delson
Daniel@magnitude-growth.com

Scott Krady
Magnitude, Inc.
email us here

You just read:

Navancio Wins $23 Million SBA Purchase Agreement for Salesforce Services

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.