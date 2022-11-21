Navancio Wins $23 Million SBA Purchase Agreement for Salesforce Services

Software as a Service Development to Spur Innovation and Greater Efficiency in Administration’s Grant Program

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navancio announced today that it has been awarded a $23M blanket purchase agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administration. The program will support the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance (ODA) Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) Program’s efforts to streamline workflows and automate and expand capabilities within its existing Salesforce environment.

The SVOG program was established in December of 2020 as part of the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Business Nonprofits, and Venues Act. The grant program supports approximately $16 billion in grants to venues that have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Under the five-year agreement, Navancio will design and develop a SaaS program, bringing new functionality and features -- increasing productivity and audit reporting by automating current manual processes and streamlining the efforts required to meet SBA needs.

"I am honored by the trust placed by the U.S. Small Business Administration in our capabilities,” said Mark Maryboy, founder of Navancio. “This award validates the dedication and hard work of our entire team, and the technological and operational advantages offered by our services. We look forward to a successful partnership with the Small Business Administration."

Founded in 2019, Navancio is a Native American-owned business that provides digital transformation and high-technology solutions for the federal, state, and local government market, as well as commercial entities in the U.S. and globally. The company’s solutions include operational infrastructure, advisory services, and applications across enterprise IT and networking, blockchain development, data management, and supply chains.

The first task order for this blanket purchase agreement was executed September 28, 2022.

About Navancio

