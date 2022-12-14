Dr. Constantino Mendieta Announces Second Location

Top Miami Plastic Surgeon expands beauty journey “Changing People’s Lives”, Announces 2nd Location and 10-Year Financing, a first in The Cosmetic Industry

MIAMI , FLORIDA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After becoming the #1 Liposuction Plastic Surgeon in 2022 according to Newsweek, Dr. Constantino Mendieta is opening a second location in Miami.

Dr. Constantino Mendieta announced today the opening of Masterpiece by Constantino, which will be offering an extension of Dr. Constantino Mendieta utilizing other board-certified plastic surgeons that have been trained by the Doctor and specializing in his techniques but accessible to everyone’s budget. Non-surgical and minor invasive weight loss procedures (approved by the FDA) are also offered, providing (for the first time), an option for patients to have a one-stop-place for a meaningful weight loss, or a total makeover through plastic surgery. His vision continues to offer innovative ways to build patient confidence, provide maximum results safely, while giving patients the opportunity to look better aesthetically combined with better health. Masterpiece will be run by his brother, Alvin Mendieta, who he himself has experienced a “start over” of being overweight most of his adult life and has utilized the same techniques offered at Masterpiece to alternatives to Bariatric surgery. In a course of a year, he went from 389 lbs. to 235 lbs. and has continued to maintain the weight off as our process can assist the body in making the small changes needed to continue a healthier lifestyle. Additionally, the new location will exclusively feature board certified plastic surgeons trained by Dr. Mendieta, the pioneer of the BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift), with 10-Year financing options for qualifying patients.

Masterpiece by Constantino Details:

• The second location Opening Mid-January 2023 will be an extension of Dr. Constantino Mendieta utilizing other board-certified plastic surgeons that have been trained by the Doctor and specializing in his techniques but accessible to everyone’s budget.

• Non-Surgical weight loss Gastric Balloon. This procedure consists of inserting an approved FDA small saline-filled balloon into the stomach which reduces the stomach’s capacity to hold food, suppressing appetite, thus enabling patients to eat less without suffering hunger. This highly effective procedure is designed to help individuals lose weight safely and can be used in preparation for patients who want but cannot receive Liposuction or an Abdominoplasty due to weight or BMI restrictions. The Gastric Balloon is proven to reduce up to 15% of body weight and is safely removed non-surgically after 6-months.

• Overstitch (Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty). Overstitch or endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty is a minimally invasive, incisionless, non-surgical procedure that allows your gastroenterologist to reduce the overall size of the stomach up to 75% to promote weight loss. Performed under sedation. On an outpatient basis, the procedure is well tolerated, and patients return to a normal routine after a few days of recovery at home.

10-Year Financing Details

• Dr. Constantino Mendieta is excited to announce he is becoming the first cosmetic surgeon to offer 10-year financing program for qualifying patients at both locations. (www.4BeautyCredit.com) “It is with great excitement that that we announce safe and innovative options for patients who want to look their best now. We look forward to seeing you soon at our new location, Masterpiece by CONSTANTINO.”

About Dr. Constantino Mendieta

Dr. Mendieta is a pioneer in the field of plastic surgery and is on the cutting edge of fat grafting and contouring. He has completed a fellowship in reconstructive and aesthetic breast surgery in Atlanta, and an aesthetic surgery fellowship at the renowned Harvard Medical School. He has appeared on NBC, CNN, and programs like “The Doctors.” The Consumer Research Council in America has named Dr. Mendieta the “booty guru,” a “pioneer in the field of buttock augmentation and one of America’s “best beauty surgeons.” This year, he was awarded the #1 Liposuction Plastic Surgeon by Newsweek Magazine.

Dr. Constantino Mendieta and Masterpiece by Constantino can be reached via website or through email.

Website: https://www.buttsbymendieta.com

masterpiecebyconstantino.net

www.Non-Surgicalweightloss -Weight Loss Balloon