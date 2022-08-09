Dr. Constantino Mendieta Awarded #1 on Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2022 List

Dr. Constantino Mendieta

4 Beauty Aesthetics Institute for Plastic Surgery

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Constantino Mendieta MD, 4 Beauty Aesthetic Institute for Plastic Surgery has been awarded #1 on Newsweek's list of America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on June 15, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2022 recognizes the best plastic surgeons in the U.S. concentrating on four major procedures: Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Eyelid Surgery, Facelift, and Rhinoplasty. Statista invited over 2,000 medical experts (doctors/surgeons, plastic surgery clinic managers & health care professionals) to participate in an online survey. The rankings feature the top 150 plastic surgeons for Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Facelift, and Rhinoplasty. 100 plastic surgeons were awarded for eyelid surgery. Our complex methodology ensures the quality and validity of the ranking. The evaluation process was comprised of two steps:

In-State and Out-of-State recommendations: an independent national survey which resulted in more than 5,900 recommendations from doctors/surgeons, plastic surgery clinic managers & health care professionals with knowledge of plastic surgery.

Quality Score: Additionally, participants were asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of plastic surgeons. Participants were asked to differentiate between these variables:

• Quality of care

• Continuity of care

• Quality of technical equipment

Certification: Plastic Surgeons receive a 5% bonus on their score if they have a American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS) certification

Constantino Mendieta MD, 4 Beauty Aesthetic Institute for Plastic Surgery is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2022.

