Donald A. Sauviac Jr. 1963-2022

Donald Anthony Sauviac Jr., known as "Donny" or "Don" by his family and friends and "Dondee" by his grandchildren, passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2022 in Covington, LA.

Donald was born on February 17, 1963 in New Orleans, LA. He is a graduate of Brother Martin High School where he was an active member of the ROTC. During this time, he worked in the family grocery and hardware stores, continuing through college. He obtained a business administration degree and certificate of paralegal studies from the University of New Orleans. He worked as a corporate paralegal in a large firm and then went on to receive his juris doctorate degree from Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, LA. While in law school, he served as Editor in Chief of the law school newspaper and graduated with cum laude honors.

After admittance to the Louisiana State Bar in 1991, he worked as a prosecuting attorney for the United States Department of Justice, Immigration and Naturalization Service in Oakdale, LA. He returned to New Orleans to open his law practice 1-800-NOT-GUILTY. He became known for his commercials wearing his signature yellow suit. He was also a federal CJA panel attorney for the United States District Court and the Orleans Indigent Defender Program.

Donny and Glynda, the love of his life and favorite travel partner, moved to Mandan, North Dakota in 2014 where he opened the White Buffalo Legal Clinic. White Buffalo was the name he was given by the numerous people he assisted while in North Dakota. He was appointed Chief Public Defender for the counties of Williams, McKenzie, and Divide in the Northwestern District of North Dakota.

Donny and Glynda returned to St. Tammany Parish in 2020 after the untimely death of his younger brother Craig. Donny was a larger than life, one of a kind guy who truly lived life to the fullest every day. He was very involved in the Knights of Columbus and was the 2015 North Dakota Knight of the Year. He was also the Supreme Advocate for the International Order of Alhambra, a Catholic organization serving persons with developmental disabilities. Donny also loved being a part of the Irish Channel St. Patrick’s Day Club and the Downtown Irish. He was a true servant always ready to volunteer, tirelessly giving his time and energy any chance that he could.

He adored his daughters and his grandchildren and beamed with pride at the very mention of their names. He loved hosting large parties for family and friends. Donny was a huge Saints fan. He loved fishing, especially with his grandsons, and hunting any chance that he could. Two of his passions were the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo and ice fishing in North Dakota. Donny was a devout Catholic and had a close personal relationship with his Lord and Savior. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

Donny was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores Segler Sauviac and Donald Anthony Sauviac Sr.; his beloved brother Craig André Sauviac; his mother-in-law, Evelyn Troyo-Haynie; his maternal grandparents Lucille and Earl Segler; and his paternal grandparents Catherine and Henry Sauviac Sr.

Donny is survived by his loving wife Glynda Troyo Sauviac; his daughters, Megan Sauviac Lambert (Matthew), Meredith Sauviac Fox (Brendan), Catherine Sauviac Hoffman (Cory) and Molly Marie Sauviac, as well as his stepson Paul-Michael LaBruzza (Rebecca); his grandchildren, Brady Anthony Hoffman, Briggs Reid Hoffman, Rhett André Hoffman, and Quinn Rose Lambert; his devoted sister, Kimberly Sauviac Adams; his sister-in-law Denise Mayeaux Sauviac; and nephews Jeremy Loyacano, Bradley Adams Jr., Sayer Sauviac, and Kristophe Sauviac.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, beginning at 9:15am at Jacob Schoen and Son Funeral Home, 3827 Canal St., New Orleans LA 70119. Mass will begin at 12:15pm. A private interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.

Funeral Home Link: https://www.schoenfh.com/tributes/Donald-Sauviac