Cascadia Managing Brands Deletes Twitter Accounts
Encourages Food and Beverage Industry to Do the Same
We can’t support a company, (Twitter) that treats people like Mr. Musk is treating his employees. We encourage the rest of the Food and Beverage Industry to stand and do the same.”RAMSEY, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascadia Managing Brands, a leading food and beverage Brand Management and Consultancy firm, has deleted its Twitter accounts in opposition to the tactics of new owner Elon Musk.
— Bill Sipper
“We can’t support a company that treats people like Mr. Musk is treating his employees, and we don’t support his irresponsible decisions to publish almost anything someone wants to say, whether it is accurate information or inaccurate information equally,” stated Managing Partner Bill Sipper. “Just because we have a Constitutional right to free speech, which we greatly respect, we don’t think that gives anyone the right to say ANYTHING they want and to hurt others. We know our act of defiance is like a pimple on the backside of an elephant to Twitter, but we feel it is the only appropriate and responsible action we can take to show our unhappiness. We hope the food and beverage industry will support each other by liking and following each other’s non-Twitter social media accounts.”
Cascadia is encouraging its clients to deactivate their Twitter accounts as well and is asking the rest of the food and beverage industry to do the same.
For more information about Cascadia Managing Brands, please go to their website www.Cascadiafoodbev.com their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Cascadiamanagingbrands, their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/cascadiamanagingbrands/ or their Linkedin page https://www.linkedin.com/company/2062365/admin/
William Sipper
Cascadia Managing Brands LLC
+1 2013761667
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other