Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,252 in the last 365 days.

Cascadia Managing Brands Deletes Twitter Accounts

Cascadia Managing Brands Logo

Ramsey, New Jersey Based Food and Beverage Brands Management and Consultancy Firm

Encourages Food and Beverage Industry to Do the Same

We can’t support a company, (Twitter) that treats people like Mr. Musk is treating his employees. We encourage the rest of the Food and Beverage Industry to stand and do the same.”
— Bill Sipper
RAMSEY, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascadia Managing Brands, a leading food and beverage Brand Management and Consultancy firm, has deleted its Twitter accounts in opposition to the tactics of new owner Elon Musk.

“We can’t support a company that treats people like Mr. Musk is treating his employees, and we don’t support his irresponsible decisions to publish almost anything someone wants to say, whether it is accurate information or inaccurate information equally,” stated Managing Partner Bill Sipper. “Just because we have a Constitutional right to free speech, which we greatly respect, we don’t think that gives anyone the right to say ANYTHING they want and to hurt others. We know our act of defiance is like a pimple on the backside of an elephant to Twitter, but we feel it is the only appropriate and responsible action we can take to show our unhappiness. We hope the food and beverage industry will support each other by liking and following each other’s non-Twitter social media accounts.”

Cascadia is encouraging its clients to deactivate their Twitter accounts as well and is asking the rest of the food and beverage industry to do the same.

For more information about Cascadia Managing Brands, please go to their website www.Cascadiafoodbev.com their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Cascadiamanagingbrands, their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/cascadiamanagingbrands/ or their Linkedin page https://www.linkedin.com/company/2062365/admin/

William Sipper
Cascadia Managing Brands LLC
+1 2013761667
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Cascadia Managing Brands Deletes Twitter Accounts

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.