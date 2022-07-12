Cascadia Managing Brands Partners with Too Good Gourmet Cookies
Cascadia Managing Brands Partners with Too Good Gourmet Cookies--Cascadia Re-enters the Snack and Bakery Business
We were blown away by the taste. It didn’t taste like a sugar-free cookie line. Their products may be healthier for you, but their taste is better than anything else on the market.”RAMSEY, NJ, USA, July 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cascadia Managing Brands, a leading food and beverage Brand Management and Consultancy firm, has partnered with Too Good Gourmet, the nation’s largest female-owned manufacturer of cookies.
When most people think of Cascadia Managing Brands, they usually think about beverages. However, partners Robert and Bill Sipper have a history of pioneering gourmet food items. They were successful in introducing brands including Dirty Potato Chips, Lindt, and Droste Chocolate, Toblerone, Bonne Maman preserves, and many more.
“It was early in our careers, and we did an excellent job with those brands. But we became famous for the work we have done with non-alcoholic beverages. We always wanted to bring our expertise to the salty snack and bakery categories, but we hadn’t found the right opportunity until Too Good Gourmet”, stated Cascadia Managing Brands President Robert Sipper.
While walking down an aisle at the NYC Fancy Food Show, Robert and Bill heard someone calling their name. It was an old friend, Ron Vogler, Executive Vice President at Too Good Gourmet. “We worked together many years ago when I was an executive at Clorox, and they were distributing Deer Park water for me,” stated Vogler. “I knew what they did for Deer Park; they helped make that brand a famous name. I know what they can do with Too Good Gourmet, and I am excited to be working with them again.”
Too Good Gourmet is a Northern California-based specialty cookie manufacturer. They produce 22,000 pounds of gourmet cookies per day for 74 of the 100 supermarket chains in the US. They are well known for their Cake Batter Cookie, Chocolate Bottomed Cookies, Donut Shop Cookies, Tea Cookies, Super Chunk Cookies, as well as their “Better for You” cookies that include Keto Cookies, Sugar-Free Cookies, Dairy Free/ Vegan Cookies, Protein Cookies, Super Food Cookies, Trail Mix Cookies, etc.
“Ron asked us to taste the sugar-free cookies at the trade show”, added Sipper. “We were blown away by the taste. It didn’t taste like a sugar-free cookie line. Their products may be healthier for you, but their taste is better than anything else on the market.”
For more information about Too Good Gourmet, please go to www.toogoodgourmet.com, their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/toogoodgourmet/ or their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/toogoodgourmet/ .
For more information about Cascadia Managing Brands, please go to their website www.Cascadiafoodbev.com their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Cascadiamanagingbrands, their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/cascadiamanagingbrands/ or their Linkedin page https://www.linkedin.com/company/2062365/admin/
For additional information, please contact Bill Bsipper at Bill@cascadiafoodbev.com
William Sipper
Cascadia Managing Brands
+1 201-376-1667
