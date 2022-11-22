RADWIN partners with Cogent Distribution to stock & distribute wireless broadband solutions across the UK
RADWIN, a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, announced a partnership with leading UK distributor, Cogent Distribution
RADWIN, a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, announced a partnership with leading UK distributor and partner to resellers, system integrators, OEMs and mobile network operators, Cogent Distribution. This new partnership will extend the reach of RADWIN’s products to the UK market, while delivering on Cogent’s promise to add continuous value. Cogent Distribution will offer an extensive collection of RADWIN’s wireless broadband solutions, for Point-to-MultiPoint and Point-to-Point connectivity.
This partnership allows for the holding of RADWIN stock in the UK. This will shorten the lead times for deployments, improving overall client satisfaction. Cogent’s qualified engineers will be fully trained and well-versed in the RADWIN product range. As a result, technical support and design advice will come as standard alongside their exceptional distribution efforts.
Jim Kernahan, Managing Director of Cogent Distribution, explained the recent decision to form a partnership. He said, “We have been involved with RADWIN for many years, and know from experience that it is a quality, high-performing & reliable product range made by a reputable company. That is why we are delighted to help distribute the solutions and to assist RADWIN as they grow in the UK market.”
Gal Kohn, GM, Europe, CIS, and West Africa: "We are proud to partner with Cogent Distribution who are well known for their professionalism and for providing a wide range of value-added-services for CCTV connectivity, utilities, ports etc. This partnership will amplify the reach of RADWIN’s solutions to deliver an excellent combination of high-capacity connectivity and robust performance in tough outdoor conditions, while supporting the goals and objectives of Cogent to provide value every step of the way."
About RADWIN
RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing-fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN’s solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN’s solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity, and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.
Visit: https://radwin.com/
RADWIN Media Contact
Hagit Rafael Levi
RADWIN
T. +972 (3) 766 2832
Email: pr@radwin.com
About Cogent Distribution
Cogent Distribution is a leading value-added distributor of the best wireless network connectivity equipment in the world. We are a trusted partner to resellers, system integrators, OEMs and mobile network operators. Our USPs include stock-holding for immediate delivery and our fully trained support and engineering staff assist in system design and guidance with installation needs and issue-solving to ensure all solutions are deployed and supported in the best way possible – a proper value-added distributor.
Visit: https://www.cogentdistribution.com/
Cogent Distribution Sales
Ben Levit
Cogent Distribution
T. 01635 744782
Ben.levit@cogentdistribution.com
Cogent Media Contact
Gary Ellis
Cogent Distribution
Gary.Ellis@cogentdistribution.com
