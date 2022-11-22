Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 305,638 in the last 365 days.

RADWIN partners with Cogent Distribution to stock & distribute wireless broadband solutions across the UK

RADWIN, a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, announced a partnership with leading UK distributor, Cogent Distribution

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RADWIN partners with Cogent Distribution to stock & distribute wireless broadband solutions across the UK.

RADWIN, a leading global wireless broadband solutions provider, announced a partnership with leading UK distributor and partner to resellers, system integrators, OEMs and mobile network operators, Cogent Distribution. This new partnership will extend the reach of RADWIN’s products to the UK market, while delivering on Cogent’s promise to add continuous value. Cogent Distribution will offer an extensive collection of RADWIN’s wireless broadband solutions, for Point-to-MultiPoint and Point-to-Point connectivity.

This partnership allows for the holding of RADWIN stock in the UK. This will shorten the lead times for deployments, improving overall client satisfaction. Cogent’s qualified engineers will be fully trained and well-versed in the RADWIN product range. As a result, technical support and design advice will come as standard alongside their exceptional distribution efforts.

Jim Kernahan, Managing Director of Cogent Distribution, explained the recent decision to form a partnership. He said, “We have been involved with RADWIN for many years, and know from experience that it is a quality, high-performing & reliable product range made by a reputable company. That is why we are delighted to help distribute the solutions and to assist RADWIN as they grow in the UK market.”

Gal Kohn, GM, Europe, CIS, and West Africa: "We are proud to partner with Cogent Distribution who are well known for their professionalism and for providing a wide range of value-added-services for CCTV connectivity, utilities, ports etc. This partnership will amplify the reach of RADWIN’s solutions to deliver an excellent combination of high-capacity connectivity and robust performance in tough outdoor conditions, while supporting the goals and objectives of Cogent to provide value every step of the way."

About RADWIN

RADWIN is the global provider of broadband wireless solutions that deliver blazing-fast broadband with unparalleled reliability. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies, RADWIN’s solutions are equipped with powerful OSS tools that support all operational aspects of the network lifecycle and enable operation in the toughest conditions including interference and nLOS. Deployed in over 170 countries, RADWIN’s solutions power applications including backhaul, access, private network connectivity, and broadband on the move for rail and metro trains.

Visit: https://radwin.com/

RADWIN Media Contact

Hagit Rafael Levi
RADWIN
T. +972 (3) 766 2832
Email: pr@radwin.com

About Cogent Distribution

Cogent Distribution is a leading value-added distributor of the best wireless network connectivity equipment in the world. We are a trusted partner to resellers, system integrators, OEMs and mobile network operators. Our USPs include stock-holding for immediate delivery and our fully trained support and engineering staff assist in system design and guidance with installation needs and issue-solving to ensure all solutions are deployed and supported in the best way possible – a proper value-added distributor.

Visit: https://www.cogentdistribution.com/

Cogent Distribution Sales

Ben Levit
Cogent Distribution
T. 01635 744782
Ben.levit@cogentdistribution.com

Cogent Media Contact

Gary Ellis
Cogent Distribution
Gary.Ellis@cogentdistribution.com

Hagit Rafael Levi
RADWIN
hagit_r@radwin.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

RADWIN partners with Cogent Distribution to stock & distribute wireless broadband solutions across the UK

Distribution channels: Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.