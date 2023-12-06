ChinaAMC adjudged as the Best Asset Manager, ESG Asset Manager and ETF Manager for 2023 in China

With over USD263 billion in AUM, ChinaAMC has the best investment opportunities for its clients. ChinaAMC has actively participated in the ETF market for the past 18 years with several innovative products. It is known for its commitment towards ESG-based investments. ChinaAMC and its subsidiaries serve over 240,000 institutional clients including overseas central banks, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and banks in Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia Pacific

ChinaAMC is the most trusted and preferred financial institution because of our systematic macro research, securities analysis, strict risk management, and committed ESG integration process.” — LI Yimei, CFA, CEO of ChinaAMC

SINGAPORE, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) has bagged three major awards from World Business Outlook magazine. The Singapore-based online business news portal conducts its annual awards to put the spotlight on the top performing companies in the market. The three titles bestowed over ChinaAMC are - Best Asset Management Company China 2023, Best ESG Asset Management Company China 2023 and Best ETF Manager China 2023.

China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) was established in 1998 and is one of China's biggest fund managers. As of September 30, 2023, it had grown to be a leading Chinese asset manager, with about US$263 billion in assets under management. The company’s top offerings include the National Social Security Fund, corporate annuities, Listed Open-end Fund (LOF), Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) funds and Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) funds, etc. It is the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) manager in China and the sole investment manager of the Asian Bond Fund China Fund.

ChinaAMC is headquartered in Beijing, China, with branches in Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Qingdao, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Wuhan, and Shenyang and three subsidiaries-China Asset Management (Hong Kong), China Capital Management, and China Wealth Management. ChinaAMC and its subsidiaries serve over 240,000 institutional clients. Among these institutional clients are overseas central banks, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and banks in Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It continues to expand its global footprint. ChinaAMC also leverages its global partnerships to issue offshore mutual funds to offer global clients access to the Chinese market.

In 2004, ChinaAMC launched the first ETF product in mainland China - ChinaAMC SSE 50 ETF. As of September 30, 2023, ChinaAMC is the only mainland mutual fund manager with an equity ETF AUM exceeding RMB 300 billion. It has held the position of the only mainland mutual fund manager with the largest ETF AUM for 18 consecutive years.

ChinaAMC adheres to the business principle of ‘our performance, your trust’. It cherishes every bit of investment and trusts its fund holders. It diligently and responsibly provides investors with high-quality investment products and services and creates long-term and stable investment returns. China AMC became the first full-service Chinese asset manager to join the UN PRI in 2017 and launched the first China Equity ESG UCITS fund in 2020. It is also the first China-based asset manager to clearly state the specific goal of ‘carbon neutrality’ and its corresponding implementation blueprint at an operational level.

The company is the industry leader in initiating the investment philosophy ‘Research Creates Value’. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed-income markets, with over 280 investment professionals providing comprehensive research coverage. The investment team focuses on long-term themes such as consumption upgrades, advanced manufacturing, technology, and carbon neutrality that they believe will continue to shape the Chinese economy for the next five to 10 years.

Ujal Nair, Editor of World Business Outlook, congratulated ChinaAMC and said: “Our constant endeavour has always been to recognise the best in the business. ChinaAMC has led the investment scenario in China right from its inception. It has earned a reputable, and probably an enviable position in its sector today.”

Acknowledging the awards from World Business Outlook, LI Yimei, CFA, CEO of ChinaAMC, said: “In the Chinese asset management sector, ChinaAMC has always been a leader. We have a large, talented group of analysts and investment specialists who manage assets from Europe, North and Latin America, and Asia Pacific. ChinaAMC has emerged as the most trusted and preferred financial institution because of our systematic macro research, securities analysis, strict risk management, and committed ESG integration process.”

Founded in April 1998, China Asset Management Co., Ltd. (ChinaAMC) has since maintained its top position in China’s asset management industry. As one of the first managers of closed-ended (1998) / open-ended (2001) funds and the first to launch ETFs (2004), China AMC has evolved with China’s asset management industry and continues to lead industry innovation. ChinaAMC brings a local edge with on-the-ground research capability and obtains in-depth knowledge via active corporate engagement and dialogues with regulators and policymakers. With USD263 billion in AUM, China AMC is committed to finding the best investment opportunities for its clients.

World Business Outlook is a Singapore-based print and online business magazine providing comprehensive coverage and analysis of the financial industry, international business, and the global economy. The website delivers all the latest global economic news and insights, market views, and industry talk from across sectors. The magazine's pages feature the most innovative companies in its industry and opinions from the world's top business leaders.

