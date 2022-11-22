SoluLab’s NFT Marketplace Software is now ready to transform crypto trading
Solulab is thrilled to introduce its NFT marketplace platform, a ready-to-deploy, pre-build NFT Marketplace.INDIA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solulab is thrilled to introduce its NFT marketplace platform, a ready-to-deploy, pre-build NFT Marketplace. The NFT Marketplace is a digital solution for supporting buyers, sellers, and creators, who want to monetize artwork and other collectibles by turning them into non-fungible tokens and trading those.
Their NFT marketplace is customizable, liquidity-adjusted, and runs on powerful multiple blockchain technologies. The users can now mint, list, and sell their assets through SoluLab’s unified NFT marketplace.
Here are some unique selling points of SoluLab’s NFT marketplace development solution:
Affordable, cost-effective solution: Solulab provides users with the most reasonable deals. The platform does not charge any gas fees. SoluLab offers negotiable platform fees and deploys a rent-based ecosystem.
Customised exclusive solutions: The storefront for SoluLab’s NFT marketplace solution is user-friendly. They encapsulate different domains of Digital collectibles be it art, games, sports, gifs, and other things. The users can list, mint, sell, and trade them all.
Multi-Blockchain Solution: SoluLab’s NFT Marketplace is built on fork-proof blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon & Binance. Advanced cross-chain transfers allow a user-friendly interface and faster transactions.
Wallet Structure/Smart contracts: SoluLab provides various payment gateways like Coinbase, Metamask, TrustWallet, and WalletConnect. They extend smart contract techniques like Slither, Mythx, OppenZepplin, etc. This will help the users implement swift sale agreements.
Their team will keep clients informed throughout the whole process of development. They will provide all the technical assistance with the functionalities in case of any issues during the marketplace launch.
SoluLab’s NFT marketplace offers tailor-made solutions for every business:
Art: The users can exhibit astounding and unique art pieces on the NFT marketplace platform and encompass art fascinators worldwide to bid, buy, and exchange golden art.
Sports: The businesses can stimulate sports enthusiasts worldwide to purchase and hold virtual sports assets per their interests and requirements.
Digital Collectibles: The users can showcase their precious digital collections through an auction and gain profits by selling them to interesting folks.
Games: Businesses can benefit from the flame of online gaming and strike it by building a gaming NFT marketplace.
Accessories: The users can list and sell their favourite accessories on the NFT platform and earn deliberately.
GIFs: The businesses can mint their GIFs on the NFT platform, making them more special for the collectors to add to their collections.
About SoluLab- SoluLab Inc is a leading Blockchain, AI, & IoT solutions provider company, started by the former VP of Goldman Sachs and former principal software architect of Citrix.
• They have 1500+ clients across 30+ countries with a 97% success rate
• Some of their clients from the insurance industry are Cigna, Heritage Insurance, MetLife, Swiss Re, New York Life, and 10 more
• Ranked 33rd on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ list
• Top Blockchain development company by Goodfirms, Clutch, and Gartner in 2020 and 2021
• Microsoft Silver Certified Partner, Google Developer Certified Agency, and Hyperledger Certified Service Provider
• Video Testimonial of AnrKeyX COO whom they helped in raising 2.2M USD funding through their MVP development - https://bit.ly/3RZzFAS
