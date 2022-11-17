Optymize is Bringing a New Dawn in Product Development by Connecting Remote Developers with Fortune 500 Companies
Optymize is solving hiring challenges for Fortune 500 companies by providing reliable remote developers, faster talent acquisition solutions within 48 hours.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many startups and Fortune 500 companies are facing a crisis over product development. But an innovative strategy is not enough for product development. The businesses also look for ideal remote developers to collaborate and deliver exceptional end products.
Businesses are transitioning from traditional waterfall development models to agile methodologies. They are looking for remote developers to beat the crisis to build software and receive customer feedback sooner.
In the venture of searching for an ideal remote developer, Optymize has introduced a Talent Cloud Solution. They onboard remote software developers after a rigorous vetting process.
1. The vetting process includes,
2. Job application with video resume
3. An HR interview round
4. A technical round with solving industry-standard MCQs and innovative coding challenges
5. Communication skills, and
6. Psychometric analysis to test remote working compatibility
These unique procedures to test knowledge and skills differentiates Optymize’s remote software developers from others.
Optymize’s Talent Cloud Solution doesn’t stop at onboarding the developers. After onboarding, they provide training for soft skills, communication skills, remote work compatibility skills, best practices on software development, and many more. “We do not stop ourselves after onboarding remote developers. We look for growth. We make sure our software developers are ready to work with our top international clients”, explained Chintan Thakkar, Director of Optymize.
Optymize offers a two-week trial period at the start of the project. It helps their clients to check on the fulfilment of their requirements. Upon dissatisfaction, they also have the provision to replace the remote developers free of charge.
RD&X Network, a MADTech technology company, contacted Optymize to integrate features of their MarTech and AdTech products by increasing the headcount of their development team. RD&X Network was looking for suitable remote developers to integrate technical components to their Unified Marketing and Advertising AI Automation Platform.
“Optymize provided a team of remote developers and fulfilled all our demands during the development phase. It was an outstanding experience to work with one of the best remote developers teams”, says Rajib Dingra, Founder.
Another crucial side of Optymize is that they are bringing skilled and talented remote developers into their network who deserve the best opportunities. With Optymize’s world-class opportunities, software engineers can work with fortune 500 companies from the comfort of their homes and they can lift their careers to the next level.
“Signing Up for Optymize was the best decision for my career. Now, I work with many talented teams from around the world. Though we are working remotely, our communication is always solid and keeps us together as a team”, said Ivan Fadeev, a Python Developer from Ukraine.
Optymize is a talent acquisition platform. They focus on making the remote hiring process easier for businesses. They provide top-quality, vetted remote developers from around the world. Their hiring process helps Startups, SMBs and Fortune 500 companies access the top quality talents across the globe that are otherwise not available to them.
