5 Things to Consider Before Buying a Kegerator

A Kegerator Isn't Just for BeerWhen discussing a Kegerator in life, we may think about: "Will I drink enough beer to make this useful?" We'll discover we can use a Kegerator for multiple items besides beer. Any liquid stored in a keg container can be attached to the Kegerator.But with beer, we will always have the optimal pour every time, straight from the tap.A perfect Kegerator for any household is the Kegco 24" Wide Single Tap Home Kegerator . It has everything we need to set it up at home and a drip tray for easy cleaning.Size and SpaceWhile purchasing a Kegerator, we should decide how much space we would like it to take up in the area. A full-size kegerator will be around the size of a regular-sized Keg. This means we need about 3-4 square feet of floor space, and with height, it can reach 4 feet, depending on the tap size.We will also want to make sure the area we choose is easily accessible because we will have to change out the keg from time to time. It is also ideal to ensure that the vent space is not enclosed or the Kegerator will not cool properly.The Kegco 24" Wide Single Tap Commercial Kegerator is an excellent option for a single-tap freestanding kegerator. This Kegerator is easy to install and takes up only as much space as a standard mini fridge, which many people keep in their homes.Maintenance and CleaningEvery appliance needs maintenance and cleaning to ensure it runs as well. A kegerator contains a CO2 container that will run out, so we must remove it and refill it. Many locations will fill a CO2 container, such as sporting goods stores. We should call before to make sure they offer this service.When it comes to cleaning, there are many ways to clean a Kegerator. Most prefer to flush out the lines with a cleaning agent every two weeks and a more potent chemical agent every 3 months. Doing this will break up any "beer stones" that may have developed over that period. But about once a year, we should take a deep clean of the Kegerator to continue functioning at total capacity.Sourcing Kegs for KegeratorThere are many locations where we can purchase a keg. Local breweries may allow buying kegs, and these establishments will likely only have craft beer. We can also contact a Keg retailer, which will have more of an extensive list of choices, including big-name beers. We can craft the beer with a Kegerator and put it in a keg. Whether we prefer a big-name beer or a local craft beer, this will decide the best place to purchase a keg.CostSometimes cost is the critical choice a consumer considers before purchasing. Kegerators can range from $400-$6,100 in price. This can be dependent on Brand, Size, and type of Kegerator. Some of the most popular Kegerators are Mini-Kegerators, Freestanding Kegerators and Undercounter Kegerators. Deciding what kind of Kegerator we would like will vary the price range we have to choose from.Most Popular KegeratorsOne of the most popular Kegerators consumers like to keep in their homes are dual tap Kegerators. The Kegco 24" Wide Dual Tap Digital Kegerator allows two different beverages to be dispensed from a single unit. With the same easy set, this Kegerator allows multiple choices for the perfect temperature beer.