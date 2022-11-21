Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market is Expected to Reach $8825.88 MN by 2028 | Tourism Segment Held Major Share of 5.1%

Douglas Insights

Major players covered into report are Medtrition, Medline Industries, Victus Inc, Hormel Foods Corp, Global Health Product, Mead Johnson & Company LLC.

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market Size Analysis:

The enteral tube feeding formula market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2028. The major drivers of this market are the increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing prevalence of obesity.

Enteral nutrition is the process of providing nutrients through the gastrointestinal tract. This can be done either orally or via tube feeding.

The report offers an all-inclusive evaluation of the key players operating in the enteral tube feeding formula market, along with their effective business strategies. Moreover, the report analyses the recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures taking place in the enteral tube feeding formula market.

Compare and choose your best-fitting market report here: https://douglasinsights.com/enteral-tube-feeding-formula-market

Some of the key findings from the report include:

The global enteral tube feeding formula market was valued at $6548.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $8825.88 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2028.

The North American region is expected to dominate the global market due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and the large number of geriatric populations in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to the increasing awareness about enteral nutrition and its benefits and the growing number of premature births in this region.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The enteral tube feeding formula market is expected to experience significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of COVID-19. The disease has resulted in a high mortality rate along with considerable morbidity, thereby propelling the demand for enteral tube feeding formulas. Moreover, restricted movement orders and lockdown situations across the globe have further augmented the market's growth. However, enteral tube feeding formulas are associated with certain risks and complications, such as aspiration pneumonia and diarrhea, which might hinder market growth during the forecast period.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Product

• Standard Formulas

• Disease-Specific Formulas

By Application

• Oncology

• Neurology

• Critical Care

• Diabetes

• Gastroenterology

• Others

By Type of Tube Feeding

• Gastric tube feeding

• Nasogastric tube feeding

• Gastrostomy tube feeding

• Duodenal/Jejunal Tube Feeding

By Stage

• Adult

• Pediatric

End user

• Hospitals

• long-term care facilities

Personalization or specific data?Contact us at https://douglasinsights.com/static/contact-us



Regional Analysis:

North America has the largest market share in the enteral tube feeding formula market due to the high incidence of chronic diseases and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities. Europe is the second-largest market for enteral tube feeding formulas due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region.



Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The study report on the "Global Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market" will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market, including some of the major players such as Medtrition, Medline Industries, Victus Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Global Health Product, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Nutritional Medicinals LLC, Nestle Health Science, Real Food Blends, B. Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi Ltd., Abbott, and Meiji Holdings Co



This report provides answers to the following key questions:

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global enteral tube feeding formula industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the enteral tube feeding formula market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the enteral tube feeding formula market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the enteral tube feeding formula market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's unique data points include:

• Statistics on enteral tube feeding formula and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of enteral tube feeding formula across industries

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)



Table of Content:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Approach Adopted

1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach

1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

1.3.5. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market

2.2. Global Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market, By Product

2.3. Global Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market, By Application

2.4. Global Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market, By Type of Tube Feeding

2.5. Global Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market, By Stage

2.6. Global Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market, By End User

2.7. Global Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market, By Region

3. Market Dynamics & Factors Analysis

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market Value, 2016-2028, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Key Growth Trends

3.2.2. Market Drivers

3.2.3. Market Restraints

3.2.4. Market Opportunities

3.2.5. Major Industry Challenges

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition,2021

3.3.1. Product

3.3.2. Application

3.3.3. Type of Tube Feeding

3.3.4. Stage

3.3.5. End User

3.3.6. Geography

4. Premium Insights

4.1. STAR (Situation, Task, Action, Results) Analysis

4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4. Threat of Substitute Types

4.2.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Technology Analysis

4.5. Marketing Strategy Analysis

4.5.1. Direct Marketing

4.5.2. Indirect Marketing

4.5.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend

5. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2021

5.1. Company market share of key players, 2021

5.2. Competitive Benchmarking

5.3. Market Positioning of Key Vendors

5.4. Geographical Presence Analysis

5.5. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

5.5.1. Key Strategies Analysis

5.5.2. Mergers and Acquisitions

5.5.3. Partnerships

5.5.4. Product Launch

5.5.5. Geographical Expansion

5.5.6. Others

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

6.1. Global Enteral Tube Feeding Formula Market Pre Vs Post COVID 19, 2019 - 2028

6.2. Impact on Import & Export

6.3. Impact on Demand & Supply

………….. ToC Continued

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

Access the complete market research report here - https://douglasinsights.com/enteral-tube-feeding-formula-market



Set a budget for a custom project and see offers from publishers all over the world- https://douglasinsights.com/projects



Blog:

Know the Pain & Gain of Consumer: Value proposition canvas - https://douglasinsights.com/blog/the-value-proposition-canvas-how-to-manage-consumer-pains-and-gains



About Douglas Insights-

Douglas insights UK limited is the first company to provide comparison of market research reports by table of content, price, ratings and number of pages. We understand the value of time. Productivity and efficiency are possible when you take prompt and assured decisions. With our advanced algorithm, filters, and comparison engine, you can compare your preferred reports simultaneously, based on publisher rating, published date, price, and list of tables. Our data portal enables you to find and review the reports from several publishers. You can evaluate numerous reports on the same screen and select the sample for your best match.