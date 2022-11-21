Global Cryogenic Vials Market to reach USD 1.06 billion by 2028
The new report finds that the top three manufacturers of Cryogenic Vials occupy nearly 20% global market share.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryogenic Vials are small, capped storage units designed to withstand ultra-low temperatures; various capacities; may be sterile, non-sterile, and/or autoclavable; includes internally and externally threaded vials; ideal for sample storage in vapor state liquid nitrogen. For identifying specific vials quickly and simplifying inventory using, color coders for Cryogenic Vials are used that fit into the top of cryogenic vials or tube closures.
According to our latest finding, the global Cryogenic Vial market is projected to reach US$ 1069.1 million by 2028 from an estimated US$ 590.2 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2023 and 2028. The report will help the Cryogenic Vial manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies in this market with information on the revenues, sales volume, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, product type, application, and regions.
The report also considers the market size of Externally-Threaded and Internal Threaded vials. An externally threaded cap can cause cryovial caps to bump into one another and not fit correctly inside a freezer box. Internal thread cryovials offer a more streamlined look and fit. Some cryovials are designed to fit easily in freezer boxes and tube racks created for 1.5ml "Eppendorf" tubes.
