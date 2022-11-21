AV-Comparatives releases Report of Latest Protection Test for 17 Popular Home User Security Programs

Leading antivirus test lab releases full test results covering four months of testing of the Real-World Protection Test in July-October 2022

The World Wide Web continues to be a risky place. With the aid of our test results, users can find a security solution that lets them surf the Internet more safely.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of its July to October 2022 Real-World Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their protection against Internet-borne threats.

The Real-World Protection Test conducted by AV-Comparatives mimicks real-world conditions as experienced every day by users. The test accurately determined if each threat used was able to make any changes to the test system. To ensure that security programs do not plague users with false alarms, AV-Comparatives put all the products through a false-positives test too. Programs with high levels of false alarms had their award levels reduced.

The products tested by AV-Comparatives were:
Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Antivirus Free, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security, and VIPRE Advanced Security.

A total of 10 products reached the highest award level, ADVANCED+, in this Real-World Protection Test. These were (in alphabetical order): Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, McAfee, VIPRE.

Like all AV-Comparatives’ public reports, this Real-World Protection Test report can be read or downloaded free of charge, and without registration, from the lab’s website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-july-october-2022/


About AV-Comparatives 

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. 

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.  

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

