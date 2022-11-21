AV-Comparatives Releases Results of Autumn 2022 Speed-Impact Test for Consumer Antivirus Products

Photo by Snapfire from Pexels shows runners' sneakers at a starting line, the title of the test and the logo of AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives Performance Test H22022

List of names and logos of the tested anti-virus products in the Performance Test H2 2022

AV-Comparatives Performance Test H2 2022 - Products

AV-Comparatives Performance Test H2 2022 results for the performance for each products rated as very fast, fast, mediocre and slow for copying, archiving and unarchiving files, installing and launching applications, downloading files, and browsing website

AV-Comparatives Performance Test H22022 - Results

Three Awards with Logo of AV-Comparatives for Advanced+, Advanced and Standard for the tested consumer antivirus products in the H2 2022 Performance Test

AV-Comparatives Performance Test H2 2022 - Awards

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

The independent, ISO-certified security software evaluation lab, has released results for the October 2022 Performance Test.

Our latest test results show that security software doesn’t have to slow your computer down. Our tests show that the best antivirus products can balance protection and performance.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of the October 2022 Performance Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their speed impact.

The Performance Test looks at the speed impact of each of the tested products in everyday usage situations. These include copying, archiving and unarchiving files, installing and launching applications, downloading files, and browsing websites. AV-Comparatives note that this test does not look at the protection abilities of the products tested; these are covered by the lab’s protection tests, such as the Real-World Protection and Malware-Protection Tests.

The Performance Test was run on a clean Windows 10 64-Bit system (English), initially with no antivirus software running, and then with the respective consumer security software installed (with default settings). An active Internet connection was provided, to allow for the real-world impact of cloud services/features. The tests were performed on a machine with an Intel Core-i7 CPU, 8 GB of RAM and solid-state system drives (SSDs). This machine configuration is defined by AV-Comparatives as “high end”, in contrast to the “low end” system used for their April 2022 Performance Test.

The products tested by AV-Comparatives were:
Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Antivirus Free, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security, and VIPRE Advanced Security.

A total of 13 products reached the highest award level, ADVANCED+, in the Performance Test. These were (in alphabetical order): Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, McAfee, NortonLifeLock, Panda, and Trend Micro. These all had a low impact on system performance (speed).

Like all of AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, this Performance Test report can be read or downloaded free of charge, and without registration, from the lab’s website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/performance-test-october-2022/


About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.

AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+ +43720115542
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Releases Results of Autumn 2022 Speed-Impact Test for Consumer Antivirus Products

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+ +43720115542 media@av-comparatives.org
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 720 115542
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives Tested Advanced Threat Protection of 21 Consumer and Enterprise IT Security Solutions
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Ergebnisse zur Advanced Threat Protection von 21 IT-Sicherheitslösungen
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Bericht von 17 Consumer Antivirus-Produkten im Real-World Protection Test in H2 2022
View All Stories From This Author