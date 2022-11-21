AV-Comparatives Releases Results of Autumn 2022 Speed-Impact Test for Consumer Antivirus Products
The independent, ISO-certified security software evaluation lab, has released results for the October 2022 Performance Test.
Our latest test results show that security software doesn’t have to slow your computer down. Our tests show that the best antivirus products can balance protection and performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series, AV-Comparatives has released the results of the October 2022 Performance Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware programs were evaluated to assess their speed impact.
— Andreas Clementi, founder AV-Comparatives
The Performance Test looks at the speed impact of each of the tested products in everyday usage situations. These include copying, archiving and unarchiving files, installing and launching applications, downloading files, and browsing websites. AV-Comparatives note that this test does not look at the protection abilities of the products tested; these are covered by the lab’s protection tests, such as the Real-World Protection and Malware-Protection Tests.
The Performance Test was run on a clean Windows 10 64-Bit system (English), initially with no antivirus software running, and then with the respective consumer security software installed (with default settings). An active Internet connection was provided, to allow for the real-world impact of cloud services/features. The tests were performed on a machine with an Intel Core-i7 CPU, 8 GB of RAM and solid-state system drives (SSDs). This machine configuration is defined by AV-Comparatives as “high end”, in contrast to the “low end” system used for their April 2022 Performance Test.
The products tested by AV-Comparatives were:
Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Antivirus Free, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security, and VIPRE Advanced Security.
A total of 13 products reached the highest award level, ADVANCED+, in the Performance Test. These were (in alphabetical order): Avast, AVG, Avira, Bitdefender, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Malwarebytes, McAfee, NortonLifeLock, Panda, and Trend Micro. These all had a low impact on system performance (speed).
Like all of AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, this Performance Test report can be read or downloaded free of charge, and without registration, from the lab’s website: https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/performance-test-october-2022/
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing.
AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
