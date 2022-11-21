The award-winning learning services company announced the culmination of a year-long brand transformation journey that would align them more closely to their values, aspirations and ambitions. DelphianLogic Technologies has rebranded. To be known as DelphianLogic: Experience Smarter. Learning Experiences | Managed Learning Services | Learning as a Service (LaaS)

Our new brand is a celebration of who we have grown into during this journey of learning and of never-ending curiosity, the passion to explore, and the urge to uncover what’s next in learning,” — Saurabh Ganguli, Co-Founder and CEO of DelphianLogic.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a preferred learning solutions provider to global corporations and a Training Industry Top 20 Watchlist company for Learning Services, recently announced that they have completed a year-long brand transformation journey and will now be known as DelphianLogic: Experience Smarter.

The 12-year old Pune-based company has embarked upon a growth journey that involved several strategic changes to their structure, presence and offerings. The brand transformation is a reflection of this change and aligns the DelphianLogic brand more closely to its values, aspirations and ambitions.

“Our new brand is a nod to our roots — the passion, diligence and innovation with which we have crafted all our solutions for you over time. It is also a celebration of who we have grown into during this journey of learning and assimilation over the years. A celebration of never-ending curiosity, the passion to explore, and the urge to uncover what’s next in learning,” said Saurabh Ganguli, Co-Founder and CEO of DelphianLogic.

𝗔 𝗦𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗮 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻. 𝗔 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗯𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴.

The new DelphianLogic brand is represented by a spark – that tiny flash in one’s brain that is often the beginning of revolutionary ideas and powerful knowledge. The refreshed colour palette draws from the colours of the sky during sunrise and depicts a fresh start— a new day.

𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥

Quite aptly, the DelphianLogic brand promise is Experience SMARTER. Alluding to the company’s passion for pushing the envelope, for always going above and beyond to help clients find solutions, for leading all discoveries with curiosity and not stopping at the obvious conclusions, Experience Smarter is going to be the company’s calling card for the foreseeable future.

“With 12-years worth of incredible growth behind us, our headquarters in India and two new offices in the US and Europe, a streamlined and repackaged set of offerings, several industry accolades, an ever-growing team of top-notch learning professionals, and a will to push the boundaries of smart to smarter, DelphianLogic is ready to begin Chapter 2 of our story.” Saurabh summed up while he announced the brand re-launch. On the occasion, he also introduced the world to Olly, DelphianLogic’s new Brand Hero and released a 2-minute video capsule summing up the essence of the new brand and celebrating DelphianLogic’s commitment to leading the smarter learning revolution.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗮𝗻𝗟𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰

With a legacy of long-standing clients, from high growth to leading Fortune/Global 500 companies, more than 1800 success stories, and a team of passionate learning specialists, Winner of multiple Brandon Hall Awards for Excellence in HCM and part of Training Industry’s Top 20 WatchList for Learning Services, DelphianLogic is one of the foremost providers of Learning Solutions and Services.

Their comprehensive offerings cover the end-to-end learning life cycle, including custom-crafted learning content, learning products & frameworks, and bespoke tools and applications that help unlock people’s potential in diverse business functions and their unique learning and performance needs.

