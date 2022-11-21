Interapt Announces Year-Long Apprenticeship Program with Merck

Interapt, based in Louisville, KY, offers solutions that bridge the gap between business, technology and the people who make it happen.

Kentucky-based firm recruits and trains diverse group of new IT analysts

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interapt, a Louisville-based technology skills development firm, today announced the launch of a year-long apprenticeship program with Merck, a research-intensive biopharmaceutical company that is known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.

Interapt recruited the latest class of its highly successful skills training program from throughout the Northeast and Midwest United States. Eighty-five percent are people of color, half are women, and none have a college degree.

Before even beginning their apprenticeship with Merck, the participants completed three months of intensive remote classes in software development, project management and IT support, earning a family-sustaining wage throughout. In addition to skills customized to Merck’s needs, the apprentices earned certifications such as Professional Scrum Master (PSM) and AWS Cloud Practitioner.

Merck’s apprenticeship programs are one of several talent strategies that the company deploys to increase access to diverse, high-potential talent, and fuel innovation and business impact. Merck and Interapt's partnership began through their mutual membership in OneTen, a coalition of more than 70 companies and 100 talent developers committed to upskilling, hiring, promoting and advancing one million Black individuals without a four-year college degree into family-sustaining careers over the next 10 years.

You can read more about the program and the apprentices here: https://interapt.com/2022/11/20/opportunity-for-everyone-interapt-and-merck/

Interapt, based in Louisville, KY, offers solutions that bridge the gap between business, technology and the people who make it happen - with expertise in business innovation, digital transformation, and IT workforce apprenticeships. Interapt launched its workforce development program, Interapt Skills, in 2015 to empower humans with the technical, business, and life skills needed to meet the expectations of today's employers. To find out how we can help your business, visit https://interapt.com/contact/.