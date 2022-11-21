John McDonough Releases 3rd Single From His 2022 Concept EP

“Point Me East” is sung from the perspective of “The Husky Clipper,” the racing shell used to win Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.

Point Me East’ is sung from the point of view of the Husky Clipper, the eight-man racing shell used to win gold in the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games.”
— John McDonough

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for his emotional vocal delivery, his inspiring acoustic melodies and his moving lyrics, John McDonough enjoyed breakout success in 2021, with the release of his “Second Chances” album. Tracks from the acoustic collection received over 50K Spotify streams, earning him multiple industry awards nominations. His follow-up release, the 2022 concept EP, ‘We’ll Answer the Call,” raised the bar even higher: McDonough scored a #1 UK iTunes hit with the 2nd single, “Shooting Star.” To date, the 5-song release about the 1936 Gold Medal Winning US Olympic Rowing Team, has received over 125K Spotify streams. The two accompanying music videos have enjoyed more than 20K Youtube views, garnering Official Selections to international film festivals.

Now, John McDonough has released the 3rd single from “We’ll Answer the Call.” “Point Me East” is unique in its point of view. John explains:

“Point Me East’ is sung from the point of view of the Husky Clipper, the eight-man racing shell used to win gold in the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games. The fully restored shell, on display at the University of Washington Shell House, provides inspiration for generations past and present.”

The new single will further expand the EP’s concept, and its upcoming music video will visualize the raw emotions that John McDonough has put into all the tracks of this EP. He is now fully geared to get back into his RV named “Roxie” and continue touring the country to promote this unique EP.

ABOUT JOHN MCDONOUGH: John McDonough is a singer/songwriter from Chicago, Illinois whose shows span six decades of hits combined with unique and moving originals. John’s acoustic guitar work, passionate vocals, and personal lyrics result in a modern singer/songwriter sound rarely heard. Before relocating to Chicago in 2020, John had spent 25 years performing in and around Austin, TX. He played to the rowdy crowds of 6th street, the dinner crowds of the suburbs, and everything in-between. Ten years ago John retired from psychotherapy to focus solely on music, and in that time has released five CD’s of original music, played over 500 gigs, performed in eleven major music festivals, several times appeared and performed on local and national radio, and embarked on successful tours throughout the United States. ‘Dream’s and Imagination,’ ‘Surrounding Colors,’ and ‘Can You See Me Now,’ released between 2014 to 2019, all received great reviews and airplay throughout Europe and the United States, with all three releases spending six consecutive months on the Americana Music Association Record Chart.

www.johnmcdonoughlive.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

You just read:

John McDonough Releases 3rd Single From His 2022 Concept EP

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

More From This Author
John McDonough Releases 3rd Single From His 2022 Concept EP
Million-plus Social Star Lady Redneck Releases New Christmas Classic, Veterans Day Video & More
Ex/Current Members of Chicago, Whitesnake, Billy Joel, Trans-Siberian Orchestra Featured in New Single from Studio D’Lux
View All Stories From This Author