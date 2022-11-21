HostRooster Adds Web Hosting Plus to Its Product Lineup
HostRooster's has launched "Web Hosting Plus" in order to more accurately reflect the product's emphasis on faster site loading times, improved user usability.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Web Hosting Plus was introduced by HostRooster, a company that offers web hosting and domain registration services.
Before announcing this name change, HostRooster already made major serveral hardware efficiency improvements to its hosting platform over a period of a year.
Due to these most recent server hardware updates, customers who sign up for and use Web Hosting Plus can anticipate faster loading times for their websites, improved performance, and an improvement in the typical server response time of up to over 40%.
This typical percentage was determined from testing done by HostRooster between August 2021 and December 2021 in comparison to the company's previous hosting platform and hardware.
Why Web Hosting Plus?
Many years have passed without anything major happening in the web hosting industry. The most pressing issue for websites in the last 8-10 years remains security and speed. The hosting industry leaders are not working hard enough to develop a solution. Instead, they continue competing on pricing, disk space, and standard feature offerings.
HostRooster wanted to fix that and allow website owners to sleep well, knowing their data is secure and their website loads instantly, unaffected by other clients on the same server. That’s the reason why we initiated the process of developing Web hosting plus.
Web hosting plus. is a versatile and feature-packed solution for cloud VPS management. It includes everything a website owner might need to grow their business in a secure environment.
As a CEO with 18 years of experience in the web hosting industry, Dean Jones has seen it all. Our company focuses on what website owners need and what will help them grow their online business quickly.
Specific hardware upgrades to the server include:
Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Solid State Drives (SSDs): This advancement enables clients to experience up to a 7x throughput increase with DomainRooster's server NVMe SSDs when compared to ordinary SSDs for websites that require a lot of resources.
PHP OPCache: PHP scripts are now run only once and then saved in memory, which reduces server response times by 33% and speeds up all of the websites hosted on the platform. Based on the same tests taken in August 2021 through December 2021, this percentage was calculated.
Improved I/O Resources: Users are more likely to avoid websites that take a long time to load and to experience faster queries of large databases when 80MB/s of I/O is allocated.
What is Web Hosting Plus?
Web Hosting Plus is Linux hosting (with cPanel), but it also has the power and devoted resources of a virtual private server (VPS). In contrast to VPS, there is no need for server administration expertise or understanding. The shared hosting interface is the same as that of cPanel.
What sets a VPS apart from Shared Hosting, Web Hosting Plus, and other types of hosting?
The disadvantage of shared hosting is that you have to share server resources with other users, such RAM and CPU. A website can be launched for less money with shared hosting.
A virtual private server, sometimes known as a VPS, is a more powerful web hosting alternative with dedicated resources. It is also more expensive than shared hosting and run by a skilled server administrator.
Web Hosting Plus finds a balance between shared hosting and VPS hosting since it gives the processing power of a VPS in a controllable manner similar to shared hosting.
Who benefits the most from Web Hosting Plus?
Ecommerce
High volume and abundant resources
Some websites are now hosted using a shared hosting plan.
Due to the improved processing speed and memory capacity, dedicated CPU and RAM allow users to experience quicker websites.
Unlimited, free SSL security: Each Web Hosting Plus plan comes with an SSL certificate that is free and limitless for any websites hosted under the plan, and it is automatically renewed for the customer.
backups each day: Automated daily backups help protect against data loss and disaster by providing the ability to recover entire hosting accounts, website(s), files, databases, mailboxes, and mail forwarders from the previous day. For up to 30 days, recovery is accessible with premium options.
Customers can choose from over 150 free apps like WordPress and Joomla that can be installed in cPanel with just one click using Installatron's 1-click app installation service.
To give users peace of mind, network security and DDoS defense are constantly being monitored.
planetary data centers Modern data centers situated in North America and throughout the world enable Web Hosting Plus to provide customers with faster page loads and improved visitor experiences.
Premium-level Help: Web Hosting Plus users will get the same round-the-clock premium-level support from HostRooster customer service as all other customers.
HostRooster is a leading web hosting solutions company. Since our founding in 2019, HostRooster has continually innovated new ways to deliver on our mission: to empower people to fully harness the web. Based in London, England, we provide comprehensive tools to users throughout the world so anyone, novice or pro, can get on the web and thrive with our web hosting packages. HostRooster is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. For more information on Web Hosting Plus, go to www.hostrooster.com
