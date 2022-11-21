California Lightworks brought climate change message to MJBizCon
California Lightworks is committed to transforming the industry’s impact on climate change
Our MegaDrive is the gold standard in greenhouse supplemental lighting and is quickly becoming the go-to system for large-scale installations.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MJBizCon, the Las Vegas Marijuana Business Conference and Cannabis Expo, brought together thousands of industry professionals and companies from around the world.
— George Mekhtarian
California Lightworks, a leading LED manufacturer that is committed to transforming the industry’s impact on climate change and the environment through technology, exhibited their MegaDrive® LED Grow lighting system.
The company’s CEO George Mekhtarian underscored the need for the cannabis industry to realize its role in climate change, noting that the UN Climate Conference (COP27) underscored the critical need to stomp out “greenwashing” with pledges that fail to accomplish results.
“Our MegaDrive is the gold standard in greenhouse supplemental lighting and is quickly becoming the go-to system for large-scale installations,” said California Lightworks CEO George Mekhtarian. “We have tremendous opportunity, as more states open legal cannabis markets, to elevate the industry’s impact on our planet and improve business operations.”
California Lightworks can speak to results when it comes to elevating the industry’s impact on our planet.
“We have reduced carbon emissions by 465,813 metric tons,” added Mekhtarian. “Not only does our technology improve the industry’s climate footprint, it helps drive down costs, improves yield and quality, and expands company success.”
Mekhtarian and his company have participated in MJBizCon for seven years. His expertise as an engineer and his leadership on sustainability fuel his passion to connect with other industry leaders and supporters.
About California Lightworks
Since 2008 California Lightworks has been a pioneer in advanced technology LED lighting for horticulture. All products are designed, manufactured and supported in our Southern California factory and we stand behind every product we have ever made. From small scale home grow to large scale indoor and greenhouse applications, we offer optimal lighting solutions. California Lightworks has reduced carbon emissions by 465,813 metric tons.
