NFL All-Pro Shawne Merriman Announces the Milestone 20th Anniversary of His Lights On Foundation’s Annual Coat Drive
Merriman’s 20th Commemorative Effort Dedicated to Providing Needed Coats Will Be Held November 26th during the UM vs Rutgers Football Game at SECU Stadium
“Reaching 20 years of the coat drive is a huge accomplishment and I couldn't be happier to continue to work with UM as we make a collective impact in the greater Maryland area,” states Merriman.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Maryland Terp standout and NFL great, Shawne Merriman, announced today the momentous 20th Annual “Lights On” Foundation Coat Drive. Partnering with his Alma Mater the University of Maryland, Merriman will present the 20th installment of the coat drive for a historic collection effort to provide much-needed coats to those in need. With a sharpened vision to focus on Maryland’s most vulnerable populations; the 20th Annual Coat Drive will culminate on Saturday, November 26th at 12 noon during the Maryland- Rutgers game at the SECU Stadium, College Park.
Merriman continues his two-decade long-standing partnership with The University of Maryland Athletics Department, University Relations, and UMD student-athletes to collect gently used coats, hats, scarves, and other cold-weather clothing at designated entrances of the SECU Stadium, College Park prior to the Rutgers football game.
As a part of this milestone year, Merriman has forged a partnership with the popular clothing chain DTLR to offer donors location drop-off points starting November 18th at three of DTLR’s flagship locations including:
• Town Centre @ Laurel; 14708 Baltimore Ave, Laurel, MD 20707
• Greenway Center; 7429 Greenbelt Road #30, Greenbelt, MD 20770
• Pg Plaza; 3500 East-West Hwy, Hyattsville, MD 20782
This year’s donation recipients will include Helping Up Mission serving Maryland’s homeless and recovery population and McVets supporting our nation’s veterans. Both organizations are dedicated to assisting our most vulnerable populations in the greater Maryland area.
“Reaching 20 years of collecting coats for the less fortunate is a huge accomplishment and I couldn't be happier to continue to work with The University of Maryland as we make a collective impact in the greater Maryland area,” states Merriman. The coat drive has always been special to me because I know how it feels to not have a coat during Maryland’s brutally cold weather,” continues Merriman. To commemorate 20 years of providing warmth to our community, I want to set the bar high and bring in a record number of donations.”
Merriman, whose success includes Lights Out Xtreme Fighting streaming exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, and the ever-popular clothing brand Lights Out, is reminded of humble beginnings as he continues to advocate for the less fortunate.
Initiated while a student at UMD, Merriman’s Annual Coat Drive has collected more than 44,000 coats over the past 19 years to benefit communities in the local Maryland and DC areas as well as those affected by past disasters such as Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Where performance meets passion, Merriman’s Lights On Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for Maryland’s youth and to helping the homeless and disadvantaged. He is committed to providing resources throughout the country by increasing opportunities for children to lead healthy and fulfilling lives through his foundation. By building solid partnerships, Merriman is able to provide assistance to projects focusing on our neighborhoods in need.
About Shawne Merriman and Lights On Foundation
Shawne Merriman’s success includes a highly celebrated NFL career, Lights Out Xtreme Fighting streaming exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, and the ever-popular clothing brand Lights Out. Although accomplished, Merriman is reminded of humble beginnings as he advocates for helping those less fortunate. Where performance meets passion, Merriman’s Lights On Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for youth and to help the homeless. He is committed to providing resources throughout the country by increasing opportunities for children to lead healthy and fulfilling lives through his foundation. By building solid partnerships, Merriman is able to provide assistance to projects focusing on helping the homeless and children in need.
