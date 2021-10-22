Celebrity Athlete and Three-time NFL Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman Announces 19th Annual Lights On Foundation Coat Drive
Shawne Merriman's Lights On Foundation
The November 11th Coat Drive is Merriman’s Most Significant Effort to Date with an Unprecedented Drive to Provide Warmth to Hard-hit Communities
I know what it feels like to go without a coat in the winter. With people facing joblessness and homelessness, not being able to have a coat due to COVID is even more devastating.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Maryland Terp standout and NFL great, Shawne Merriman, announced today the 19th Annual “Lights On” Foundation Coat Drive. Partnering with his Alma Mater the University of Maryland, Merriman will present the 19th installment of the coat drive for an unparalleled collection effort to provide much-needed coats to those in need, focusing on vulnerable children and adults affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The 19th Annual Coat Drive will culminate on Thursday, November 11th prior to the Maryland- George Washington game at Capital One Field at the Xfinity Center, College Park.
— Shawne Merriman
As many individuals continue to struggle due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, adding to the challenge is the fast-approaching winter season. COVID-19 creates an extraordinary danger for vulnerable communities who are without proper outerwear and clothing to keep warm. Marking this year’s drive as one of the most critical efforts, Merriman will kick off the 2021 Lights On Coat Drive with a staunch call to action for neighbors and friends to gather and donate gently used coats to provide much-need relief to disadvantaged and underserved populations.
Merriman, whose success includes Lights Out Xtreme Fighting streaming exclusively on Fubo Sports Network, and the ever-popular clothing brand Lights Out, is reminded of humble beginnings as he advocates for helping those less fortunate.
“The coat drive has always been special to me because I know what it feels like to go without a coat in the winter,” states Merriman. “With people facing joblessness and homelessness, not being able to have a coat due to COVID is even more devastating. This year, I want to make this our biggest effort yet because people need it the most, continues Merriman.”
On Thursday, November 11th, Merriman will join forces with The University of Maryland Athletics Department, University Relations, and UMD student-athletes to collect gently used coats, hats, scarves, and other cold-weather clothing at designated entrances of the Xfinity Center, College Park prior to the George Washington game.
Initiated while a student at UMD, Merriman’s Annual Coat Drive has collected more than 35,000 coats over the past 19 years to benefit communities in the local Maryland and DC areas as well as those affected by past disasters such as Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
Where performance meets passion, Merriman’s Lights On Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for youth and to help the homeless. He is committed to providing resources throughout the country by increasing opportunities for children to lead healthy and fulfilling lives through his foundation. By building solid partnerships, Merriman is able to provide assistance to projects focusing on helping the homeless and children in need.
