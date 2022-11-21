Neakasa Hosts First Annual Pawsgiving Charity Event in Support of SoCal Rescues

Neakasa Annual Pawsgiving Charity Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neakasa is pleased to host its first annual Pawsgiving VIP event to help raise awareness and funds to benefit local SoCal animal rescues who often times are overcrowded during the holiday season. This year, Neakasa has partnered with @MisTricks and @MisBadassPearl who are hosting the private VIP luncheon with over 30 dog influencers in Los Angeles community. Neakasa is also pleased to be working with Rocking RRescue, Lock 4 Paws, and LA Animal Services, one of the largest municipal shelter systems in the United States with six service centers serving 60,000 animals annually. Each local shelter will bring rescues to the event to be groomed by professional groomers with the Neakasa P2 Pro and have their photos taken by popular pet photographer Mary Haber. In addition, consumers can save an additional 10% on the P2 Pro Grooming Kit with promo code “savepaws10”. A portion of the sales sold under said promo code (savepaws10) will be donated to local rescues.

The Neakasa P2 Pro Pet Grooming Kit includes vacuum clips and grooms pets in one easy-to-use unit. The all-in-one professional grooming kit is equipped with five grooming tools for cats and dogs. The product addresses grooming problems by eliminating messy pet hair, excessive noise and cumbersome grooming tools.

The P2 Pro Pet Grooming Kit features:

· Pet grooming clippers are equipped with five tools: Grooming brush, de-shade brush to prevent damaging the topcoat while promoting a soft, smooth, healthier skin and coat for the pet. There are also trim and collection tools. There is even a tool to vacuum and brush pets' feet.

· The electric clipper provides excellent cutting performance; Nozzle head and cleaning brush can be used for collecting pet hair falling on the carpet, sofa and floor.

· Low noise design.

· 4 comfort guard combs. The adjustable clipping combs are changeable for clipping hair of different lengths.

· After-sales service - 1 year warranty and 30 day no-worry return. Neakasa offers 7-day-a-week 24-hour service after the purchase.

· Regular grooming and reducing pet hair and dander can reduce the symptoms associated with pet allergies.

· Do-It-Yourself (DIY) dog grooming is on the rise and even more since the Pandemic. Pet owners are interested in saving money and are investing in grooming tools to care for their pets.

About Neakasa

The Neakasa P2 Pro Pet Grooming Kit & Vacuum is the second product from Neakasa, formerly known as Neabot Tech, a maker of smart home cleaning devices. The advanced technology used in the P2 Pro helps pet owners brush and vacuum dirt away, save money, easily remove undercoats, reduce matting and hotspots for a healthier coat and happier pet. The Neakasa P2 Pro MSRP is $199.99 and is available on Amazon and on the Neakasa website. Wholesale inquiries are welcome. During the Black Friday sales, clients could enjoy a double discount with the extra code "savepaws10" for $143.99. It's the best price ever.

One of the Best Pet Grooming kits - Neakasa P2 Pro