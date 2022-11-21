Thomasina Petrus Set To Release Another Beautiful Global Holiday Rendition
Music that you can feel and a voice you will remember
To be able to sing in the studio, along with the way I feel when I am on stage, is a comfort and freedom found among musicians when they become family.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a voice that has moved scores of people around the world, Thomasina Petrus continues to amaze us with her beautiful music. The 30 year equity actor and jazz vocalist from the Twin Cities, brings us her rendition of, "Mary Did You Know." Being a stellar songstress, Petrus puts an incredible amount of heart and soul into the way she conveys a message through her songs. Set to release on Friday, November 25th, Petrus and her entire team are excited about their collaboration. As a founding member of New Dawn Theatre, a company member of Penumbra Theatre, and Brownbody.org, Petrus has worked with some of the Twin Cities’ most cherished artists such as: James “Cornbread” Harris, Sr., Javetta Steele, T. Mychael Rambo, Stokley, Walter Chancellor, Austene Van, and Prince. Petrus says, "To be able to sing and embellish one of my favorite songs, "Mary Did You Know" with my favorite musicians and mentors, is my Christmas gift to myself."
— Thomasina Petrus
Petrus teamed up with long time friend and colleague Walter Chancellor Jr. who produced the song. Petrus emphasizes how important it is to have a good rapport with those she chooses to work with. "Walter Chancellor Jr. and Thomas West are my musical family. They know how my music mind works and find the spaces that allow me to express myself in pure joy. I'm so excited to be introduced to a new audience with them."
After working with Petrus over a twenty year span of time, they both have embarked on a wonderful journey in song exploration and creative musical collaboration. Chancellor, a well-respected and seasoned musician who is also from the Twin Cities is proud of Petrus and explains, "I have always been mesmerized by her vocal mastery from the onset and I’m still amazed at what she delivers in the present day and time."
Petrus is also a Playwright Center McKnight Theatre Arts Fellow, African American Registry Artist, Ivey Award winner, Minnesota Theatre Award Winner, and Star Tribune Honoree. With all of her accolades, Petrus has become a notable and inspirational artist who emulates beauty and grace on and off stage. "Mary Did You Know" is sure to become a favorite not just for the holidays, but all year long. Chancellor says, "The song was picked by her as the Christmas song she wanted to sing and record. It's beautiful, as you will certainly hear through the soulful and emotional delivery she conveys in this popular Christmas Holiday favorite of many."
Pre-save this beautiful song here! https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/walterchancellorjr/mary-did-you-know?fbclid=IwAR3JuuypCLnIZyQSDDawABG_UEOpe8d0tXUXUXbfDADKxDs8WHOLOa5q6k
Follow Thomasina Petrus on Instagram for more: https://instagram.com/thomasinapetrus?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE=
Contact & Management Info:
USA 🇺🇸 : Sax U Up Music Company
Email: waltzplace@me.com
Tel: 612-998-1122
UK🇬🇧 : Paradise Hill Productions
Email: aaroncasserlystewart@gmail.com
Tel: +44 7444 49675
Desirae L. Benson
Desirae L. Benson Public Relations
+1 804-389-8877
DesiraeBBB@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other