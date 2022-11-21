Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,662 in the last 365 days.

Thomasina Petrus Set To Release Another Beautiful Global Holiday Rendition

Music that you can feel and a voice you will remember

To be able to sing in the studio, along with the way I feel when I am on stage, is a comfort and freedom found among musicians when they become family.”
— Thomasina Petrus
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a voice that has moved scores of people around the world, Thomasina Petrus continues to amaze us with her beautiful music. The 30 year equity actor and jazz vocalist from the Twin Cities, brings us her rendition of, "Mary Did You Know." Being a stellar songstress, Petrus puts an incredible amount of heart and soul into the way she conveys a message through her songs. Set to release on Friday, November 25th, Petrus and her entire team are excited about their collaboration. As a founding member of New Dawn Theatre, a company member of Penumbra Theatre, and Brownbody.org, Petrus has worked with some of the Twin Cities’ most cherished artists such as: James “Cornbread” Harris, Sr., Javetta Steele, T. Mychael Rambo, Stokley, Walter Chancellor, Austene Van, and Prince. Petrus says, "To be able to sing and embellish one of my favorite songs, "Mary Did You Know" with my favorite musicians and mentors, is my Christmas gift to myself."

Petrus teamed up with long time friend and colleague Walter Chancellor Jr. who produced the song. Petrus emphasizes how important it is to have a good rapport with those she chooses to work with. "Walter Chancellor Jr. and Thomas West are my musical family. They know how my music mind works and find the spaces that allow me to express myself in pure joy. I'm so excited to be introduced to a new audience with them."

After working with Petrus over a twenty year span of time, they both have embarked on a wonderful journey in song exploration and creative musical collaboration. Chancellor, a well-respected and seasoned musician who is also from the Twin Cities is proud of Petrus and explains, "I have always been mesmerized by her vocal mastery from the onset and I’m still amazed at what she delivers in the present day and time."

Petrus is also a Playwright Center McKnight Theatre Arts Fellow, African American Registry Artist, Ivey Award winner, Minnesota Theatre Award Winner, and Star Tribune Honoree. With all of her accolades, Petrus has become a notable and inspirational artist who emulates beauty and grace on and off stage. "Mary Did You Know" is sure to become a favorite not just for the holidays, but all year long. Chancellor says, "The song was picked by her as the Christmas song she wanted to sing and record. It's beautiful, as you will certainly hear through the soulful and emotional delivery she conveys in this popular Christmas Holiday favorite of many."

Pre-save this beautiful song here! https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/walterchancellorjr/mary-did-you-know?fbclid=IwAR3JuuypCLnIZyQSDDawABG_UEOpe8d0tXUXUXbfDADKxDs8WHOLOa5q6k

Follow Thomasina Petrus on Instagram for more: https://instagram.com/thomasinapetrus?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE=

Contact & Management Info:

USA 🇺🇸 : Sax U Up Music Company
Email: waltzplace@me.com
Tel: 612-998-1122

UK🇬🇧 : Paradise Hill Productions
Email: aaroncasserlystewart@gmail.com
Tel: +44 7444 49675

Desirae L. Benson
Desirae L. Benson Public Relations
+1 804-389-8877
DesiraeBBB@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Thomasina Petrus Set To Release Another Beautiful Global Holiday Rendition

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.