Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,926 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,251 in the last 365 days.

New video shows easy, fun way to make delicious gluten-free pie crusts

Nina Ryan holds fork of gluten-free pasta

Nina Ryan prepares mouth-watering gluten-free dishes as a part of culinary experiences and allergen training.

Yellow graphic logo for Chef Nina Ryan and CookWithNina.com

Chef Nina Ryan and CookWithNina.com released a light-hearted video demonstrating an easy process for making delicious gluten-free pies.

Chef delightfully demystifies holiday cooking for Celiac Disease and allergen sensitivities in new video

Gluten-free pie crust doesn’t have to be the stressful part of anyone’s holiday baking. I teach bakers the techniques, the science, and how to identify and correct problems with gluten-free cooking.”
— Nina Ryan
COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making gluten-free holiday pies can intimidate even the most experienced cook – but it does not need to be scary. CookWithNina.com released a video showing how to make a gluten-free pie crust. The first video in a planned series, Chef Nina Ryan, in her cheerful and approachable way, demonstrates and shares the recipe for a simple, fool-proof, delicious gluten-free pie crust.

Chef Nina is bringing the joy back into food for those with food allergies, all while making gluten-free food delicious. The videos are not only informative, but they are also entertaining and bring a sense of style and warmth.

“The key difference between my work and that of other gluten-free bakers is that I focus on teaching methodology for gluten-free baking. I want home bakers to use the recipes they have on hand and learn how to adapt regular recipes to be gluten-free using my techniques for handling the gluten-free doughs,” said Ryan, who teaches cooking classes and hosts cooking experiences.

“Gluten-free pie crust doesn’t have to be the stressful part of anyone’s holiday baking. I teach bakers the techniques, the science, and how to identify and correct problems in gluten-free pastries and bread. Then, they understand how to adapt any recipe and they possess the skills to be successful in their own kitchens. I teach the ‘how’ and the ‘why.’ It is so much fun to be a part of bringing this joy to the lives of others,” Ryan shared.

“Pie crust is all about the butter. The butter is the star of the show,” Ryan quipped in her video. “The cold butter is responsible for a super flaky crust. This also means that you don’t really need gluten to make a great crust. The butter is responsible for its flavor and helps hold the dough together.”

When she is not cooking up delicious fare at The Greenbrier Resort, Ryan leads virtual and in-person cooking classes and private dinner experiences for guests with a wide variety of dietary accommodations and food allergies. She performs allergen-friendly recipe development work for culinary teams across the country, allergen safety training with back of house teams, and language/education for front of house (service teams) on handling food allergies. She created a pantry of curated essential culinary tools and gifts on CookWithNina.com, where she also shares recipes for buckwheat granola, gluten free cinnamon rolls, gluten free pizza dough, and more.

Diagnosed with Celiac Disease as a young adult, Ryan understands the challenges and seriousness of food allergies. She said, “It can easily steal the fun from a holiday.” However, with her video, the path to pie crust perfection is clearly demonstrated, “Have faith in the process. It’s all about the butter. It will be delicious!”

About Cook With Nina and Nina Ryan

Nina Ryan is a professional cook and gluten-free baker who specializes in educating restaurants and home cooks on the techniques behind cooking great gluten-free food. Nina also trains kitchen teams on allergen-safety practices and recipe adaptations. Nina is a certified ServSafe instructor and teaches cooking classes nationwide. For more information or to grab gluten free information, culinary tips, recipes, culinary gifts, and more, visit CookWithNina.com or on Instagram @glutenfreenina.

Terise Ryan
Valeo Consulting LLC
+1 614-323-7531
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Nina Ryan brings on the fun to teach how to make a flaky, gluten-free pie crust.

You just read:

New video shows easy, fun way to make delicious gluten-free pie crusts

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.