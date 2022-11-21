New video shows easy, fun way to make delicious gluten-free pie crusts
Nina Ryan prepares mouth-watering gluten-free dishes as a part of culinary experiences and allergen training.
Chef delightfully demystifies holiday cooking for Celiac Disease and allergen sensitivities in new video
Gluten-free pie crust doesn’t have to be the stressful part of anyone’s holiday baking. I teach bakers the techniques, the science, and how to identify and correct problems with gluten-free cooking.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making gluten-free holiday pies can intimidate even the most experienced cook – but it does not need to be scary. CookWithNina.com released a video showing how to make a gluten-free pie crust. The first video in a planned series, Chef Nina Ryan, in her cheerful and approachable way, demonstrates and shares the recipe for a simple, fool-proof, delicious gluten-free pie crust.
— Nina Ryan
Chef Nina is bringing the joy back into food for those with food allergies, all while making gluten-free food delicious. The videos are not only informative, but they are also entertaining and bring a sense of style and warmth.
“The key difference between my work and that of other gluten-free bakers is that I focus on teaching methodology for gluten-free baking. I want home bakers to use the recipes they have on hand and learn how to adapt regular recipes to be gluten-free using my techniques for handling the gluten-free doughs,” said Ryan, who teaches cooking classes and hosts cooking experiences.
“Gluten-free pie crust doesn’t have to be the stressful part of anyone’s holiday baking. I teach bakers the techniques, the science, and how to identify and correct problems in gluten-free pastries and bread. Then, they understand how to adapt any recipe and they possess the skills to be successful in their own kitchens. I teach the ‘how’ and the ‘why.’ It is so much fun to be a part of bringing this joy to the lives of others,” Ryan shared.
“Pie crust is all about the butter. The butter is the star of the show,” Ryan quipped in her video. “The cold butter is responsible for a super flaky crust. This also means that you don’t really need gluten to make a great crust. The butter is responsible for its flavor and helps hold the dough together.”
When she is not cooking up delicious fare at The Greenbrier Resort, Ryan leads virtual and in-person cooking classes and private dinner experiences for guests with a wide variety of dietary accommodations and food allergies. She performs allergen-friendly recipe development work for culinary teams across the country, allergen safety training with back of house teams, and language/education for front of house (service teams) on handling food allergies. She created a pantry of curated essential culinary tools and gifts on CookWithNina.com, where she also shares recipes for buckwheat granola, gluten free cinnamon rolls, gluten free pizza dough, and more.
Diagnosed with Celiac Disease as a young adult, Ryan understands the challenges and seriousness of food allergies. She said, “It can easily steal the fun from a holiday.” However, with her video, the path to pie crust perfection is clearly demonstrated, “Have faith in the process. It’s all about the butter. It will be delicious!”
About Cook With Nina and Nina Ryan
Nina Ryan is a professional cook and gluten-free baker who specializes in educating restaurants and home cooks on the techniques behind cooking great gluten-free food. Nina also trains kitchen teams on allergen-safety practices and recipe adaptations. Nina is a certified ServSafe instructor and teaches cooking classes nationwide. For more information or to grab gluten free information, culinary tips, recipes, culinary gifts, and more, visit CookWithNina.com or on Instagram @glutenfreenina.
Terise Ryan
Valeo Consulting LLC
+1 614-323-7531
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Nina Ryan brings on the fun to teach how to make a flaky, gluten-free pie crust.