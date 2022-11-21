BPT Analytics Ltd launches ‘BPT20: Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Productivity Index’
BPT20 Index includes the twenty drug design companies with some of the most advanced AI-platforms on the market
We have created the BPT20 AI Index as the industry’s point of reference to follow some of the most advanced therapeutics design companies worldwide.”BRENTFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPT Analytics Ltd (BiopharmaTrend), a life sciences market research agency and media resource focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and other high-impact technologies in the biopharmaceutical industry, launches 'BPT20: Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Productivity Index,' the industry’s first Index evaluating companies based on their ability to deliver preclinical and clinical drug candidates using computational technologies.
— Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Co-founder, Editor, BiopharmaTrend.com
We have created the BPT20 AI Index as the industry’s point of reference to follow some of the most advanced AI in drug design companies worldwide. The Index will be updated once a year. Having reviewed more than 130 artificial intelligence (AI)-driven companies with a drug design focus out of more than 380 companies in our interactive report 'The Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In the Pharmaceutical R&D.' we have selected twenty leading companies to be included in this year’s BPT20 AI Index publication. While there are other top-notch AI companies in this industry, BPT20 is exclusively focused on companies with a focus on drug design and at least one clinical-stage asset in development.
Alongside with BPT20 AI Index, we have published a white paper, 'AI in Drug Discovery and Biotech: 2022 Recap and Key Trends', which summarizes the ongoing developments in this sector, revealing research and business trends. Some of the topics covered in the white paper include:
A role of deep learning, language models, and other AI-related technologies in pharma and biotech,
AI in drug discovery investment landscape, 2022
AI-enabled biology modeling and target discovery companies,
Cracking structural biology with AI
Developing small molecules using AI
AI meets DNA-encoded libraries
AI-driven drug design beyond small molecules
The first wave of AI-developed drug candidates goes clinical
AI and robotized labs of the future
Navigating clinical trial bottlenecks with AI
AI in the contract research industry
Technology giants expand into Life Sciences
About BPT Analytics Ltd (BiopharmaTrend)
BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) delivers science and business news, data, industry analytics reports, and interviews with KOLs, covering cutting-edge technologies, companies (startups), and trends in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries -- with a significant focus on artificial intelligence (AI), digital pharma, and new therapeutic modalities.
BiopharmaTrend is a creator of constantly updated interactive analytical reports available on a subscription basis.
On our website, we also maintain BPT Crunch -- an exclusive directory of innovative companies in the healthcare space -- specifically focused on early-stage players with breakthrough science and tech (from seed rounds to recent IPOs).
Andrii Buvailo
BPT Analytics Ltd
info@biopharmatrend.com
