BiopharmaTrend Published “R&D Trends To Follow In Pharmaceutical Industry In 2021 And Beyond”
We hope this report will be valuable as a brief informational refresher about what is going on in the pharmaceutical research and biotech startup scene, and where the industry is heading, potentially.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPT Analytics Ltd (BiopharmaTrend), a specialized media-portal focusing on the emerging companies and technologies in the pharmaceutical industry, and artificial intelligence (AI) research and advisory company, published a mini-report “R&D Trends To Follow In Pharmaceutical Industry In 2021 And Beyond”, which is a quick and suitable reference point to familiarize yourself with ongoing innovations and future disruptors in the area of drug discovery and biotech.
— Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Co-founder and Director at BiopharmaTrend
The report is summarizing brief information about 15 R&D trends, including the following areas of innovation:
-- mRNA vaccines and RNA therapies
-- Epitranscriptomics
-- Targeting RNA with small molecules
-- Deep learning and big data in drug discovery
-- Neoantigens
-- Theranostics
-- Exosomes
-- Synthetic Biology
-- 3D Bioprinting
-- Antibiotics “anti-trend” (and hope?)
-- Nanotechnologies in Drug Delivery
-- Gene Editing (CRISPR-Cas9)
-- Aging research
-- Microbiome
-- Protein Degraders
The report features more than 40 drug discovery and biotech companies involved in the above scientific developments, briefly describing their research focus and notable capital raise events.
The report features more than 40 drug discovery and biotech companies involved in the above scientific developments, briefly describing their research focus and notable capital raise events.

"All the companies mentioned in the report have also been listed in our directory BPT Crunch, a directory of companies on the cutting edge of healthcare innovation", says Dr. Andrii Buvailo, Co-founder and Director at BiopharmaTrend.
About BPT Analytics Ltd (BiopharmaTrend)
BPT Analytics (BiopharmaTrend) delivers science and business news, data, and industry analytics reports, and interviews with KOLs, covering emerging technologies, companies, and trends in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries -- with a major focus on artificial intelligence (AI), digital pharma, and new therapeutic modalities.
BiopharmaTrend is a creator of the analytical report “A Landscape of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Pharmaceutical R&D”, which has a unique interactive format, and a subscription-based access.
On our website, we also maintain BPT Crunch -- an exclusive directory of cutting-edge companies in the healthcare space -- specifically focused on early-stage players with breakthrough science and tech (from seed round to recent IPO stage).
